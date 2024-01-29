Ana Carolina Sepulveda Villadossola, first director of the Faculty of Medicine • This academic unit is renewing itself to strengthen its national and international leadership, he said while assuming office today.



• FM must maintain its reputation of research and service with the highest academic and humanitarian standards: Patricia Dávila Aranda





The ceremony was presided over by Patricia Dávila Aranda, Secretary General of the National University, who gave her the position to succeed German Fajardo Dolci, who concluded her administration.

Former rectors Enrique Gray Wichers, preceded by Juan Ramón de la Fuente and José Naro Robles; The Undersecretary of Higher Education of the SEP, Luciano Conchiero Borquez, as well as the former Director of the FM, among other figures, Dávila Aranda, said:

FM’s academic and service reputation has always meant seeking the highest academic and humanitarian standards, which is why it invited the community to vote after an election process to decide who will lead the Faculty for the next four years. This was exemplary, with significant involvement and difficult and dedicated work on the part of the Governing Board.

As he continued his message to the auditorium “Dr. Raúl Fournier Villada”, Sepúlveda Villadosola said: Looking to the future, there is a need for a renewed Faculty of Medicine, which preserves its essence and its values, but which is consistent with its time and the challenges of the present and future.

He said, “A competent faculty with consolidated leadership at the national and international level, integrated into stable, long-term, highly productive collaboration networks with diverse objectives and national and global reach.”

It is essential, he said, that UNAM be envisioned as multi-professional with strong links to other academic institutions, health-related and working in synergy with other national and foreign universities.

He said that this academic unit requires robust, critical and cutting-edge training processes at the level of advancement in knowledge and technology.

He emphasized that we need graduates who are distinguished by their capacity and leadership, and who set guidelines for the development of our health system, through the creation of advanced knowledge with high social impact. Contribute to solving problems.

On the other hand, he assured that crises represent an opportunity for reflection and growth. In this sense, the COVID-19 pandemic left many lessons, but also promoted innovation in health and education in the region. Research was essential to identify and understand the virus and create prevention and mitigation solutions.

Sepúlveda Villadossola recognized that advances in education, as well as changes in the generational characteristics of students and a greater understanding of the impact of biopsychosocial and environmental actors on health, configure the current scenario of greater complexity and uncertainty and, at the same time, of FM. Demand higher capacity for innovation to maintain historical leadership.

Similarly, he committed to placing that university unit’s community at the center of his administration, because he said he believed that people who felt valued, heard and considered would achieve their highest creativity, commitment and potential. Express.

In this context, he invited the community to generate a broad dialogue to strengthen the proposals and specify the problems that need attention, to create a collaborative environment where everyone can give their opinion And to be heard, and build networks that build a solid foundation for growth. Every undergraduate degree, postgraduate degree and research.

Patricia Dávila Aranda highlighted the participation of the LA FM community, because “You were very critical and I feel like this is something very important and, of course, very characteristic of this faculty.

Later, he worked on building an inclusive and egalitarian team and ensuring all sectors, listening to the community, walking with it, solving problems and obstacles through dialogue with discretion, responsibility and commitment, but above all the common good. Remembered the importance of exploring.

trajectory

Ana Carolina Sepulveda Villadosola is a pediatrician at the Mexican Social Security Institute, who has a university degree, Master in Medicine, from UNAM; Science teachers and doctors (with fields of study in medical education) graduate from this house of study. Additionally, they have management training; and in ethics and human rights.

He has participated in 130 medical and pediatric update courses, health education, health research, bioethics and health system management.

Among the recent positions he has held are: Full Professor C in the FM of UNAM; Chairman of the Board of Directors of the IMSS Foundation; Treasurer of the National Medical Academy of Mexico; Member of the Steering Committee of the National Council for Medical Education Accreditation.

Likewise, he has been a member of the planning committee of the Mexican Association of Schools and Faculties of Medicine; editor-in-chief of Medical Gazette of Mexico, Member of the International Association for Health Professions Education; Nominal member of the National Advisory Committee for Public Health Standardization of the Ministry of Health, among others.

In his professional career he has 21 years of experience in management positions related to education and research: Head of Medical Education and Research; Head of Health Education Division; and Director of Health Education and Research at UMAE of the CMN SXXI Pediatric Hospital; Area Head in the Education, Research and Health Policy Unit; And is its holder from 2016 to 2020.

