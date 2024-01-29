From Houston Astros to New York: Yankees claim Matt Gage

the set of new York Yankees He openly shows his intentions to improve his pitching for the next season. The Bronx Bombers have very high-end hitters in Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and the recently acquired juan soto, However, the board still believes (and many of us agree) that if they want to go even further they need to make changes to the pitching staff as well.

The New York Yankees’ goal for 2024 is none other than lifting a trophy world Series, To do this, it is not enough to have a Cy Young and additional class pitchers gerrit cole, They need multiple pitchers behind them who are capable of getting wins or at least holding opponents to a halt.

This January 29, MLB sources announced the arrival of a new pitcher to the Bronx team. He is a left-handed player who can help New York a lot because of his qualities.

New York Yankees reinforce bullpen with Matt Gage

Journalist John Heyman Reported through a publication on the social network He new York Yankees They claimed the left-handed reliever on January 29. matte gauge, According to Heyman, the Big Apple-born pitcher was placed on waivers by the team. Houston Astros,

It will be a mystery to see how new York Yankees they use Gage, You may be able to switch between AAA and mlb, He hasn’t fared so well in MiLB, posting a record of 12 wins and 19 losses and an average of 5.13.

However, paradoxically, he sees opportunity in mlb Both in 2022 and last year and it didn’t get worse at all. During both seasons, at first toronto blue jays and then together Houston Astros, Gage He intervened during some challenges where he showed interesting points. In 2022, with the Canadian team jersey, he participated in 11 challenges, where he pitched 13 innings with 12 strikeouts and an earned run average of 1.38. He appeared in five games with the Sidereal team last season and collected eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings and earned 2.70 earned runs per nine innings.