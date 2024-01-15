Analysts predict inflation will slow in Mexico in February

Mexico’s inflation rate may have declined in February, according to a survey by reuters Published this Monday, strengthening bets that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) could lower its key reference interest rate this month.

A median forecast of 15 analysts predicted the annual headline inflation rate would stabilize at 4.42% in February, down from 4.88% in January and continuing a declining trend that was briefly interrupted late last year. happened.

The core inflation index, which is closely watched and is a better gauge because it does not include volatile energy and food prices, is projected to fall to 4.62% for the month, the lowest since June 2021. This is the lowest level.

However, both rates would still be above Banxico’s target range of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

We Recommend: Banksico Offensive vs. Inflation to ease in 2024: Analyst

Last month, Bancco again kept the benchmark interest rate at a record high of 11.25%, but hinted that a rate cut could happen in upcoming meetings.

A recent survey of economists by financial group Citibanmex showed that most expect an initial rate cut at Bancco’s board meeting on March 21.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices in Mexico are estimated to have risen 0.11% in February, while core inflation stood at 0.49%.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) will publish official inflation data for February this Thursday.

With information from Reuters

Get inspired, discover and share. Follow us and find what you’re looking for on our Instagram!