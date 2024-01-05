Angelina Jolie’s brother James ‘arranged his life’ to ‘protect’ actress’ kids

The actor revealed in the podcast 90who10revealed on Sunday, December 31 that he did everything he could to “be present” with his nephews and nieces.

Their forced separation has been making newspaper headlines since 2016. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are engaged in a truly merciless legal battle, specifically surrounding the custody of their wine estate, Château de Miraval, and their children. Clashes from which even the actress’ elder brother, 52-year-old James Haven, could not escape. The latter was revealed in the podcast 90who10 On Sunday, December 31, that his intention was to protect the actress and her sons and daughters Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne and Knox, at all costs. 15 years old.

“I want to be there for them”

“That’s where it all started, with protecting her and protecting my nieces and nephews,” she said. I have organized my life so that I can be present in any situation. I want to be there for her, no matter what she’s going through.” Thus James Haven talked about the importance of being there for Angelina Jolie’s children during their “most formative” years. “They’re becoming young adults in their 20s,” he said. I think it’s natural, I just want to be there at any time. Whenever I get a chance to be in his presence, I want to do so.

read this also“Fuck you, I’m leaving you!” : New details on the violent altercation that led to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce

” data-script = “https://static.lefigaro.fr/widget-video/short-ttl/video/index.js” >

In October, the book Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the divorce mystery of the century, gave new details on the incident that may have led to the star couple’s separation. According to the book, Brad Pitt allegedly argued with his wife and kids on a private jet in 2016. The actor, who was drunk, shouted at his wife, grabbed her head and shook her. He then allegedly grabbed her shoulders and shook her again. He allegedly “tried to strangle one child and hit another in the face,” one excerpt reads. If an investigation was later launched, after reaching an amicable settlement, the FBI ultimately Charges against Brad Pitt dropped.