Anne Hathaway brings an update to the “granny” clog

With a porcelain complexion, long brown hair, a pouty mouth and big brown eyes, she really is Anne Hathaway. Known primarily for her acting talent, the interpreter of Andrea Sachs in “The Devil Wears Prada” has established herself as a real fashion icon adored by stylists. And for good reason! She creates a sensation with her every appearance. On the red carpet, she adopts a glamorous, elegant style with a touch of sexiness, while for her average outings, she prefers a casual and comfortable look. If fashion faux pas were previously unknown to her, recently she left the fashion world with a mixed bag by adopting “granny” clogs. Zoom in on her look.

“Grandma” shoes on her feet, Anne Hathaway surprised the fashion world

On March 21, Versace’s face was seen on the streets of Atlanta. For this outing, she chose a casual look down to her toes, for which she became the victim of “grandma’s” interruptions. A pair of camel shoes with a small wedge heel, similar to the slides worn as slippers by our grandmothers. To style them, she chose a white blouse, of which she opted to roll up the sleeves, and paired it with high-waist bootcut jeans. She wore a pendant necklace and mini gold hoop earrings with this outfit. In some of the pictures, we also see her wearing a long navy blue down jacket to protect herself from the cold. So, for or against “Grandma”?

