Oliver Sonne made his debut with the Peruvian team! ‘Viking’ finally spent a few minutes with Bicolor and it was appreciated by fans Sports

Oliver came to sleep with Zenelato in the second half. Photo: Movistar Sports

And the day of Oliver Gold’s debut has arrived! For the first time the Danish-born player entered the field of play with the shield of the Peruvian national team. The player now known as ‘Vikingo’ replaced Miguel Trauco in the 57th minute of a friendly match against Nicaragua and thus began his story with the Blanqueiroza.

Winger Franco Zenelato of Danish league Silkeborg IF entered the game and despite playing mostly as a right back, this time he took over Trucco’s position and lined up on the left side of the field.

This is what fans asked Gold

Minutes before Son came off the bench to enter the field, Biker fans in Matute were calling for the player to enter and they kept shouting his last name to put pressure on Jorge Fossati. Those bars had an impact, as ‘Nono’ called him up for his long-awaited debut with Everyone’s Team.

How did Oliver Sonne perform in his first game with the Peru team?

From the moment he stepped onto the pitch, Oliver Sonne received the support of the fans, because, with every ball he touched, he received screams and applause from the fans. In the minutes he played, the player excelled with a shot that ended in Alexander Callens’ goal, but it was denied. The ‘Viking’ showed dedication, fighting for every ball, supporting rapid attacks and even punching an opponent in an altercation between them. There were good expectations from the Peruvian-Danish partnership and hopefully we will see more of them in the team’s next duels.

In George Fossati’s plan Oliver Sonne occupied the left wing of the field. Photo: The Republic

What is the value of Oliver Gold?

According to the Transfermarkt portal, Oliver Gold has a market value of 1.20 million euros, the highest price so far in his career. If he is called up for Copa America and South American qualifier matches, he could increase the above figures even higher.

When will the Peruvian team play again?

Peru’s next match will be against Dominican Republic on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 8:30 PM (Peru time) at the Monumental Stadium in Lima. The crossing will be broadcast exclusively by Movistar Deportes (03 and 703 in HD) and you will also be able to follow it through América Televisión and ATV on open signals. In addition, the clash will be broadcast free online by La Repubblica Deportes coverage.