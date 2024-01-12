Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Justin Tritt…red carpet at the National Board of Review Awards

The celebration season is here! It was launched on January 4 during the 35th edition of the Palm Springs Film Festival in California. Three days later, the world’s eyes were on Los Angeles, which hosted the 81st Golden Globes ceremony. With five awards, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” emerged as the big winner of the evening, while Frenchwoman Justine Tritt impressed by taking home best screenplay and best foreign language film for “Anatomy of a Fall.” In a few weeks, it will be the Cesars and then the Oscars to make headlines. This Thursday, January 11, cinema was also in the spotlight, this time on the American East Coast.

When the stars took over New York

Many stars were present in New York on Thursday, January 11. In question? The red carpet of the National Board of Review Awards, which celebrated cinema. An event that has been taking place in the Big Apple every year since 1929 and continues to bring together the biggest names in the industry. Among those who responded were Jessica Chastain, spectacular in a graphic strapless dress and necklace with colorful and shiny stones, Anne Hathaway, in a strapless dress with black rhinestones, or even Justine Trite, who sported a very Parisian look. Was standing in a pantsuit. Zoom in on the most beautiful views of the evening.