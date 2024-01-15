Anne Hathaway: sensual and luminous presence, Jessica Chastain impresses in strapless dress in front of Natalie Portman

For Hollywood stars, the month of February is a long string of celebrations: for several weeks already, the Oscar race has been in full swing and numerous award ceremonies have been held. But this weekend, actors had an especially important job: A few hours after the SAG Awards, the Film Independent Spirit Awards were held in Santa Monica.

But shining on this second red carpet in less than 24 hours isn’t enough to impress some actresses. And especially Anne Hathaway: after shining in a blue dress on stage with Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep on Saturday evening, the actress this time chose a Valentino jumpsuit with silver sequins, perfectly highlighting her figure.

Sculpted, she kept her hair open and looked absolutely stunning. Just like Natalie Portman, who came alone, and who chose a red Balmain ensemble consisting of a short jacket and a loose mini-skirt. A very original dress, decorated with large flowers, which showed off her long legs and which smelled of spring!

Jessica Chastain also chose a floral pattern. With her long red hair hanging down her back, the mother of two wore an impressive strapless blue dress that showed off her skin and looked great for the photographers.

Gleaming face… or darkness!

Barely rewarded at the SAG Awards, Lily Gladstone, the impressive actress of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, chose a loose dress with colorful patterns, unlike her sisters. And especially to Emma Corrin: Lady Diana’s interpreter (Crown) was actually wearing a very simple black dress, with small white hand patterns… a dress that fit her perfectly!

Michelle Williams, glowing with her boyish cut, chose a short 60s-style Chanel dress and a pair of gold shoes. Very different from the style of Emma Roberts, who wore a long black Valentino dress with lots of cutouts, or Billie Eilish, whose song in the film barbie One of the hit films of 2023.

But if she sang for the film, her look seemed to be the complete opposite of the famous doll: the dark-haired singer chose an oversized Valentino tuxedo. And when we saw her with Anna Kendrick, who was glowing in her spring-like pink dress, it was a shock!