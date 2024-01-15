Another Hollywood A-List Actress Engaged to a Buffalo Bills Player?

Move over Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, there may be a new power couple in Buffalo, New York.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been linked to Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld for several months and last week they were even spotted out and about in California while Josh was filling up Hailee’s gas tank.

But is there a new “power” couple in Western New York?

Extra: Josh Allen will spend the offseason here

Rumor has it that Jenna Ortega’s favorite player is on the Buffalo Bills. Or…is this post just another “Jenna Ortega” meme? You decide.

My guess is that this is part of the “Jenna Ortega” meme craze that’s happening all over social media. It started several years ago and people have been posting claiming things to be Jenna Ortega’s favorite things.

Not that Jenna can’t be a fan of both players, but I think these two posts on “X”, formerly known as Twitter, are just a joke. Of course, we know Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are the real deal.

