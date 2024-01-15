Another tile for Ben Affleck

One of Hollywood’s hottest couples, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, suffered a flat tire during a romantic afternoon in the City of Angels.

J.Lo and Affleck were leisurely driving in a silver BMW last weekend when a tire suddenly burst, bringing the lovebirds’ moment to a halt.

Without warning, the two lovers rolled up their sleeves. He checked inside and under the trunk of the car for the spare tire, but to no avail. So they left the car and went to the driver who came to pick them up.

To resolve this strange situation the BMW was recovered and taken to a garage. Furthermore, Ben Affleck, who regularly attends these types of events, is known to be very unlucky with his cars.

However, the day ended well as the lovers found themselves at the Lakers game on Sunday evening (March 17), which turns out it’s no ordinary puncture that stops them!