Atlanta Braves announce lineup against Yankees

new York Yankees Will visit Cooltoday Park Of atlanta braves this Thursday, March 21 as part of preparations for the upcoming season. Play ball calls will be made at 1:05 pm ET. usa,

braves Achieved a memorable comeback in the last duel where they left off toronto blue jays, Venezuela in this meeting Ronald Acuna Jr. After scoring four runs in his four official at-bats, including an extra-base hit, he became the most important defenseman. However, they did not have a good time and lost five of their last seven matches.

Manager Brian Snitker He continues to give confidence to his star players, whom he has kept in the lineup for continued commitment. This time he will face Yankeeswith Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-1, 8.10 ERA) on the box.

New Yorkers have made it two consecutive wins by defeating 4×3 philadelphia phillies and 12×0 A pittsburgh pirates Respectively. At present he has maintained a record of 11-14.

leader of atlanta braves He reiterated his great players, starting with Ronald Acuna Jr. Will end up with Jared Kelenic guarding right field and left field.

The one who will stick his nose out for the home team will be an experienced pitcher. charlie morton, In his two appearances, he has a 1–1 record, with 10 strikeouts in seven and two-thirds innings, for an earned run percentage of 3.52.

Atlanta Braves Lineup Vs. Yankees

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF Ozzie Albies, 2B Austin Riley, 3B Matt Olson, 1B Marcell Ozuna, DH Michael Harris II, C.F. shaun murphy Orlando Arcia, SS Jared Kelenic, L.F. Charlie Morton, P.

