Google Drive adds dark mode to its web version: How to use it

Dark Mode is a useful tool to help put less strain on users’ eyes. (Google)



After enabling the dark theme on mobile devices, Google Drive is already preparing to bring this feature to the web version. A feature that users were waiting for to improve the visual experience on the platform and adapt to what can be done on other platforms.

The tool has not been officially launched yet by the company, but from 9to5Google They assure that many users in the world have access to it and that it will soon be implemented in the rest of the accounts.

Dark mode is a function that provides visual comfort to many users and allows the computer to make less effort to illuminate the screen, thereby consuming less energy.

The arrival of this tool on Drive will only affect the interface of the cloud storage application, So documents, slides and spreadsheets will continue to be viewed in their original format.

After doing so in the mobile version, the application enabled this option on the web. (9to5google)

Thus, The app connects to other company sites that have this mode or a similar version available, like Google Keep, Chat, Google Search, YouTube, and GmailIts versions for both desktop web browsers and applications on cell phones and tablets.

The arrival of dark mode in Google Drive for web will be progressive and not all users can access it right now, However, once it is activated, the activation process will be very simple.

For those who want to try this new feature or check if it is already available, here is the step by step:

Open Drive in a browser with your Google account.

Select the configuration option represented by the gear in the upper right part of the screen.

Click on Settings.

Access the General Appearance section.

In this section there will be an option to choose the desired display mode including dark mode.

For now it is important to keep in mind that There is no possibility to automatically synchronize dark mode with the operating system or with the settings in the version for mobile devices. This means that users will have to activate it manually as per their preference, either permanently or only when they need it.

The dark theme not only provides an aesthetically different look but also provides several benefits to the user experience of the platform. In low-light environments, such as at night or in poorly lit locations, Dark Mode reduces eye strain by reducing the contrast between the background and text. This can help ensure that long periods of working or studying in front of a screen will reduce visual impairment.

Besides, For those using devices with OLED displays, dark mode can be even more beneficial for the device’s performance. By displaying a mostly black background, less power is required to illuminate the pixels, which can translate into significant battery savings and greater energy efficiency.

Dark mode can help devices consume less power. (tinder)

This doesn’t mean that using light mode is a negative thing. Each option has its own benefits and, for example, e.g.The light theme allows better readability of the content and the colors look higher quality.

Therefore, the adjustment of this configuration depends on the tastes and needs of each user, that is why Some apps allow you to easily switch between the two or activate light mode during the day and enable dark mode at night.