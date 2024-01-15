What is the future of the specialization of family medicine in Spain?

“In Spain there is a lack of incentives for young doctors to specialize in family medicine. And, precisely for this reason, we want to review and find out what the motivations, experiences or incentives are. It is a matter of concern that President Pedro García Ramos…

The future of the specialty of family medicine

“In Spain there is a lack of incentives for young doctors to specialize in family medicine. And, precisely for this reason, we want to review and find out what the motivations, experiences or incentives are. This is the concern of Pedro García Ramos, president ofto highlight within the framework ofWhich will take place in Badajoz on March 22 and 23. Their objective is to analyze the situation in which the specialty of family medicine finds itself, in particular, its future in the short and medium term. During two days of the Spanish-Portuguese conference for primary care doctors, there will be an update, both knowledge and improvement of skills, in pathologies with high prevalence in primary care. According to Garcia, “Really, this is a day that is designed primarily for the participation of registered doctors, we want them to be very interactive.”

Regarding the future of the specialization of Family Medicine, Pedro García highlights the high Involvement of young doctors at the Spanish-Portuguese Conference of Primary Care Physicians and a large number of communications will be presented orally, which “reveals the enormous interest that has arisen not only in the Spanish medical community, but on both sides of the border, with a ” Significant Portuguese involvement. Thus, the scientific program of the Spanish-Portuguese Conference of Primary Care Physicians will review the most current topics in first-level care consultations, including conferences on general pathology, such as COPD, asthma, pain, chronic kidney disease, urinary problems, imbalance in intestinal microbiota or depression. Led by renowned experts, palliative care and emergency codes (cardiac and stroke) will also be discussed, an update on COVID-19 and persistent COVID, and the clinical diagnosis of patients on antiplatelet and anticoagulation. Follow up will be taken care of.