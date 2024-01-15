Man arrested after allegedly boarding Delta flight using another passenger’s ticket photo

(CNN) — A Texas man was arrested this Sunday in Salt Lake City for using a photo taken from another passenger’s boarding pass without a ticket on a Delta Air Lines flight while he wasn’t looking, according to court documents. Was.



Wycliffe Yves Fleurizard, 26, is charged with larceny aboard a ship or airplane, according to a complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Utah.

Before the flight took off at Salt Lake City International Airport, security footage shows Flurizard taking pictures of several passengers’ phones and boarding passes while they were not looking and then using his phone to board the flight to Austin. Were using., Texas, the complaint alleges. ,

According to the complaint, once on the plane, Fleurizard went to the bathroom at the front of the plane and spent “a considerable amount of time” there while other passengers boarded the plane.

“After boarding was completed and just before the aircraft doors were secured, Fleurizard exited the forward lavatory, walked to the back of the aircraft and entered the rear lavatory,” the complaint states.

33 According to the complaint, when he came out of the bathroom, a flight attendant noticed that there were no seats vacant and went to help him to Fleurizard, who noted that the plane had already left the door and was on the runway. Had started taxiing.

According to the complaint, Fleurizard told the flight attendant that his seat was 21F, but the crew member verified that the person who had purchased a ticket for that seat was already seated in it.

According to the complaint, once the flight attendant obtained Fleurizard’s real name and determined he had no ticket or reservation, the plane returned to the gate and was met by police.

Fleurizard told police he was in Park City, Utah, for a snowboarding trip and “he needed to get home to see his family,” the documents state. According to the complaint, he said he had booked a Southwest Airlines flight earlier this Sunday, but the flight was overbooked and rescheduled for a later flight.

“Fleurizard admitted he made a mistake and was just trying to get home,” the complaint states.

He is being held at the Salt Lake County Metropolitan Jail on a federal warrant, police told CNN.

CNN has not been able to determine whether Fleurizard has an attorney.

Delta Airlines spokesperson Morgan Durant said the airline is cooperating with the investigation.

“Delta is cooperating with law enforcement and relevant federal agencies in connection with the investigation of an individual without a ticket who was removed from a flight in Salt Lake City prior to scheduled departure. We defer any further questions to the authorities,” Durant said in a statement.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.