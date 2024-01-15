Anyone who has had chickenpox can get shingles, what is it? , Health magazine

Mariana Quintero, a woman who had a fever all afternoon on a Sunday in August 2009, left teaching to devote herself to commerce. On Monday morning he felt pain and some “bubbles” in his neck so he decided to go to the clinic. She was treated by a dermatologist, who after seeing what Rosana said told her: She is herpes zoster…How long ago did you have chickenpox?, he asked.

Mariana watched scenes from her own movie pass by in a matter of seconds. He will never forget how seriously ill he was 10 years ago in September 1999, when it was belatedly discovered that he had chickenpox.

On September 7 of that year, they left him hospitalized because his lungs had collapsed. Recovery took more than a month. But did he have blisters from chicken pox? How did Mariana not notice?

He remembers feeling sick and thought it was the flu and a blister had appeared on his face that was adamant on bursting.

For this reason, he could not believe the questions the dermatologist was asking him.

-10 years ago, he told her.

-You have shingles and this usually happens in people who have had chickenpox, the specialist replied.

What is Herpes Zoster or Shingles?

Medline Plus explains that shingles or herpes zoster is an infection that causes a painful rash. It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox.

“After having chickenpox, the virus remains in the body for life. Years later, the virus may reactivate in the form of shingles.

“Ringles is not life threatening. However, it can be very painful,” the Mayo Clinic emphasizes.

Who is most likely to get shingles?

Anyone who has had chickenpox is at risk for shingles. But this risk increases as your age increases. Medline Plus reports that shingles is more common in people over the age of 50.

People with weak immune systems are at higher risk of getting shingles. This includes people who:

they have immune system diseases like HIV

they have some type of cancer

You take medicines that weaken your immune system, such as corticosteroids and medicines taken after an organ transplant

Your immune system can become weak when you have an infection or are stressed. This may increase your risk of shingles.

Medline warns that it is rare to get shingles more than once, but it can happen.

At the Mayo Clinic they reiterate: “Anyone who has had chickenpox can get shingles. After recovery from chickenpox, the virus enters the nervous system and remains dormant for years.

Sometimes the virus reactivates and reaches the skin through nerve pathways, causing shingles. However, not everyone who has had chickenpox will develop shingles.

symptoms of ringworm

The symptoms of shingles, according to the Mayo Clinic, “usually affect only a small area on one side of the body.” Symptoms include:

Sensitivity to touch.

Pain, burning or tingling.

Red rash that appears a few days after the pain.

Itching.

Fluid-filled blisters that open and scab over.

Some people also have the following:

Tiredness

Fever.

Headache.

Sensitivity to light.

Pain is usually the first symptom of shingles. The pain can be severe for some people. Depending on the location of the painful area, it can sometimes be confused with heart, lung, or kidney problems. Some people suffering from ringworm feel pain without a rash.

Ringworm and its painful consequences, is there a cure?

Can ringworm spread?

The Mayo Clinic responds that “A person with shingles can transmit the varicella-zoster virus to someone who is not immune to chickenpox.”

This is usually caused by direct contact with the open sores of the rash that causes ringworm. However, once infected, the person will have chickenpox instead of shingles.

Chickenpox can be dangerous for some people. Until a scab forms on the ringworm blisters, you can be contagious.

The risk of developing shingles increases with age, the Mayo Clinic reports. “Ringles usually occurs in people over the age of 50.” And people over the age of 60 are more likely to face more serious complications. (yo)

