Apple enables advance purchase of its Vision Pro in the US

Apple’s Vision Pro augmented reality glasses were made available for online pre-order in the United States on Friday, which will require a head scan and vision prescription from potential customers, as the company moves forward with the launch of its latest product. Is. Important amid concerns about manufacturing, high cost and market attractiveness.

Ahead of its market launch on February 2, three versions of the model are available to order online, including a $3,500 256GB lens; 512GB for $3,700, and 1TB for $3,900.

During the pre-order process, customers must use their iPhone or iPad to scan their head so the glasses can be properly fitted to the wearer, with their options including readers and prescriptions for additional costs. There will be an option to add an optical insert. The glasses retail for $99 and $149, respectively.

With the purchase of the Vision Pro, Apple has included additional accessories, including a lightweight sealing cushion, multiple head straps, and an external battery, which the company estimates will last up to two and a half hours.

According to Apple, international customers purchasing in the US will have limited access, as the device only supports English and purchases in the App Store require an Apple ID located in that region.

According to Bloomberg, the technology company expects Vision Pro to generate $1.4 billion in revenue this year.

Apple will launch the glasses in other markets in late 2024, with the United Kingdom and Canada being the leading candidates for first sales outside the United States. The company is reportedly working to optimize the device for users in Asian and European markets.

No compatibility with applications like Netflix

Vision Pro will not be compatible with some applications streaming Popular during its launch, including Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube; Only other applications will be available, such as Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock or Amazon Prime Video.

Apple Glass was announced last year as the company’s latest major launch, billed as a “spatial computing” device that allows users to switch between full virtual reality and augmented reality, Which combines elements of virtual and real life.

They are also equipped with the EyeSight system, which allows the person’s eyes to see through the screen on the front of the headset.

Analysts anticipate initial demand for the glasses to be limited, with concerns that the device will only be viable for Apple’s loyal fans and wealthiest customers, although the company is developing a cheaper model.

The design has also created manufacturing challenges for the company, which has reduced its production target from 1 million units to between 300,000 and 400,000 examples in 2024. financial Times.

