PUMAS: Funes Mori, operated on for fracture; his return is under development

The Pumas forward left the duel against Atlético de San Luis with an injury to the ribs, which later led to a pneumothorax.

in front of pumas rogelio funes mori He underwent successful surgery after suffering “fractures of two costal arches”, which resulted from a blow during a duel. atlético de san luisAnd your recovery time will depend on the evolution of the said injury.

Rogelio Funes Mori was injured in a duel against Atlético de San Luis. imago 7

“After medical review, the diagnosis was fracture of the two costal arches, causing pneumothorax, for which he underwent successful surgery without any complications today in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León.”

“The recovery time will be determined at a later date, which will depend on the evolution of the said injury,” he wrote. cougar This is a statement.

Rogelio Funes Mori He entered the field as a starter at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium atlético de san luisHowever, he was substituted for the second period as he suffered discomfort in the right side of his torso, and Oriyazul coach, Gustavo Lema, indicated in the post-match conference that the naturalized Mexican would be injured after the blow. There was problem in breathing.