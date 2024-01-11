Tom Hanks faces Austin Butler at the premiere of “Masters of the Air” with his family

The entire team was in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 10. The actors and producers gathered at the Regency Village Cinema to preview their mini-series “Masters of the Air,” arriving January 26 on Apple TV+.

Austin Butler, Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan, who play leads in the show based on the evolution of the US Air Force during World War II, met on the red carpet. For the occasion, everyone chose a different outfit – the singer Elvis Presley in camel, Barry Keoghan in a sleeveless jacket.

Tom Hanks, surrounded by his sons

Considered a sequel to his two other mini-series, “Brothers in Arms” and “The Pacific”, “Masters of the Air” was produced more than twenty years after the release of the first series, bringing Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg into production. Brings along.

Tom Hanks arrived at the premiere of the show on the arm of Rita Wilson. The actor, dressed in a suit (no tie), posed with his wife, who was wearing a sequin skirt and leather jacket. Married since 1988, parents Chester, 33, and Truman, 28, were accompanied by their two sons on the red carpet.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, both 67, are more discreet than ever, accustomed to a quiet life, away from the spotlight. In May 2023, he was in Boston where the actor was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Arts degree from Harvard University. At 66, she donned a gown and cap to deliver a rousing speech to the Class of 2023.