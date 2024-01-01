Apple will compensate its customers for the “Batterygate” scandal

The “Batterygate” issue came to light again. This year, Apple will pay between $310 million and $500 million. About 30 lakh people will benefit from this agreement. The litigation process, known as “Batterygate”, began in 2018. The company was accused of slowing down the overall performance of older iPhones by making updates to its iOS mobile platform.

The firm did not accept any responsibility for this and stated that it was a result of the nature of the batteries. As a result, a legal settlement was reached to compensate those affected. The deadline to sign up ended on October 6, 2020.

Apple apologized for the lack of transparency and reduced the price of iPhone battery replacements to $29.00 USD in 2018.

Apple will have to pay between $310 and $500 million to settle the lawsuit. The itemized amount per claimant is $92.17 USD.

Only 3.3 million users submitted claims before the deadline, increasing the number per applicant.

As users have announced on social networks, Apple has already begun to make payments received from the agreement.

The company keeps updating iPhones from time to time to guarantee the useful life of the devices.

However successful these readjustments may be, they may go unnoticed or, in the worst case, render the device obsolete.

Apple: another lawsuit

The new year started with a decline in the shares of leading technology giants. The cuts come in the midst of another judicial process involving Apple.

For some time now, Apple has been involved in a patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo. Meanwhile he was suspended Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales in the United States,

This measure was temporary as the United States Court of Appeals suspended the ban on these sales until December 27, 2023.

International Trade Commission (ITC) Opposed Apple’s request to stay the ban during the appeal of the patent case.

The appeals court is accepting responses from other parties in support of the ITC’s decision until January 15, 2024.

Massimo shares fell in New York after a court temporarily lifted a ban on the sale of watches.