Are Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber still dating? Update

Are Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber still together?

Austin and Kaia were last seen together in October 2023 elvis The actor watched from the front row as his girlfriend debuted the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Before the fashion show, the two were seen holding each other outside the venue.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Relationship Timeline

Austin, 32, and Kaia, 22, first sparked dating rumors in December 2021 after leaving a yoga class. Since then, they have been spotted hand-in-hand in London on Valentine’s Day, and they also made their first red carpet appearance together. as a couple w The magazine’s annual Best in Show party in Los Angeles in March 2022.

Additionally, the couple made headlines after arriving together at the red carpet premiere of Austin’s film, elvis.

Before Kaia, Austin famously dated Vanessa Hudgens for about 10 years before abandoning it in 2020.

In September 2022, two years after their split, the Broadway alum called her relationship with Austin “life-changing.”

“The public only sees so much,” Vanessa said. nylon At the time, referring to her romance with Austin Zac Efron.“I’ve also been through two very life-changing long relationships, and no one really knows what happened except me. When I write my memoir, it will be amazing.”

For her part, Vanessa has since moved on with her fiancé cole tucker, to whom she got engaged in February 2023 “Yes.” We couldn’t be happier,” Vanessa captioned an Instagram post on February 9. The Disney alum shows off her beautiful ring in the couple’s favorite photos.

Tea hsm The actress revealed in an interview in April 2021 entertainment tonight That he first met Cole during a Zoom meditation group.

“Cole and I set up a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” Vanessa said. “Zoom, you’ll love it.”

She then explained how she found her true partner in the baseball player, adding, “He’s perfect for me. I’m happy). I am indeed. I think it’s also very important to be grateful for what you have in life. I’m making it a priority, and I feel like it’s making more of the magic happen.”

