FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul live. FREE STREAMING LIGA MX GAMES TODAY





Mexican football excitement soars at Benito Olympic Stadium Juarez, where FC Juarez Braves will face blue cross machine In an unforgettable duel according toMatchday 2 of MX League’s Clausura 2024,

After a home defeat to Pachuca, martin anselmi And his squad will try to redeem themselves against the brave Juarenses.

How do they get there?

celestial set that faces clausura 2024 tournament With the aim of improving the performance of opening 2023The fall got off to a disappointing start pachuca, The defeat at home has set off alarm bells and now the responsibility of pressure has fallen on their shoulders. salomon rondon and the company will redirect your path championship,

Latest results from Cruz Azul:

Cruz Azul 1-0 Lyon (Apertura 2023 of Liga MX)

Cruz Azul 2-0 FC Juarez (Apertura 2023 of Liga MX)

Chivas 1-0 Cruz Azul (Apertura 2023 of Liga MX)

Cruz Azul 1-2 Puebla (Apertura 2023 of Liga MX)

Cruz Azul 0-1 Pachuca (Clasura 2024 of Liga MX)

For their part, FC Juarez Braves They also started Clausura 2024 with a defeat UNAM PUMAS (1-0). Despite the decline, the team led by Diego Mejía performed excellently and competed on par during 90 minutes, The duel against Cruz Azul is an opportunity to improve at home and gain points.

FC Juarez’s latest results:

Club Santos Laguna 5-1 FC Juarez (Apertura 2023 of Liga MX)

Cruz Azul 2-0 FC Juarez (Apertura 2023 of Liga MX)

FC Juárez 0-3 Querétaro (Apertura 2023 of Liga MX)

Club León 2-1 FC Juárez (Apertura 2023 of Liga MX)

PUMAS UNAM 1-0 FC Juárez (Clasura 2024 of Liga MX)

Possible Lineup:

blue Cross:

andres gudino juan escobar carlos salcedo Willer Ditta rodrigo huescas Eric Lira carlos rodriguez carlos rotondi Uriel Antuna moises vieira Dibar is changing

FC Juarez:

William Allison Raul Sandoval miguel barbieri Emmanuel Goulart Omar Mendoza jordan sierra Federico Lertora Kevin Escamilla pablo barrera Atson Aeon camilo sanvezzo

Forecast:

according to the quota #rushbetmxThe forecast for this clash is as follows:

FC Juarez: +132

Tie: +235

Blue Cross: +188

What time will Cruz Azul play today?

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024

Time: 9:10 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Stage: Day 2 of the MX League’s Clausura 2024

Location: Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium

Where to watch FC Juarez vs Blue Cross:

Broadcast: Fox Deportes and VIX Premium

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game. Could. half time,