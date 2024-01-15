Are The Kardashians getting a season 5?

After a chaotic season 4, The Kardashians are officially back for more drama with a fifth season on Hulu.

In 2023, the Kardashians return to Hulu with an action-packed fourth season starring the iconic group of sisters and their close relatives.

Ahead of the premiere, the streaming service announced that it had decided to move forward with 20 more episodes of the show.

Since Season 4 only had 10, fans are wondering if Season 5 is still in the works, or if Hulu has figured out how long Season 4 was supposed to be.

Luckily, one of the show’s stars has decided to answer the question.

The Kardashians are back with season 4

Will there be a The Kardashians season 5?

On January 11, Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of her confessional look for season 5 on her widely followed Instagram page, captioning it, “Interview…Hulu.”

If you needed additional proof that she was talking about the return of The Kardashians and not teasing a spin-off, the series’ official IG account commented on her post and wrote, “For season 5 Ready.”

There’s no confirmed release date for when fans can see the girls return to their screens, but since Confessions is already filming, it shouldn’t be too long.

After all, Seasons 3 and 4 were both released in the same year. Apart from Khloe, none of the other cast members have confirmed their return yet.

There was a huge argument that Kourtney and Kim recently had in a group chat claiming it would result in neither of them appearing in the upcoming season, depending on when it was filmed.

From Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s dating to highlighting the House of Kardashians documentary that featured Caitlyn Jenner, there are no limits to what can be covered this season.