Official: Cade Cowell is the new reinforcement of Chivas

cad cowell became the new player of Shivaj, Through its social networks and through a statement, the Rojiblanco club welcomed the Mexican-American forward, following the player’s arrival. Guadalajara To sign his transfer to Liga MX this Saturday morning.

originating from San Jose Earthquakes of MLS, Cowell After several days of rumors about joining the Mexican club he left the United States national team’s concentration in Orlando, Florida to finalize his relationship with the Guadalajara team.

At about 01:00, cad cowell Arrive in Perla Tapatia by direct flight from San Jose, California. After landing in the Jalisco area, new reinforcements of Shivaj He was taken by an institutional van to the hotel where he spent the night.

The journey of his arrival was didactic in view of the elements Shivaj They became aware of the presence of espn And he decided to go. However, follow up cad cowell Continued and the vehicle is removed so the player can enter the hotel through an alternate door.

The footballer arrived with a large number of suitcases and two companions. After this, he immediately entered the property.

Last year, the Ceres, California native participated in the U-20 World Cup and led the team in scoring with three goals. He was also called up to the United States men’s Olympic soccer team’s training camp in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

CowellWho was part of the MLS All-Star team in 2021, he has scored 10 goals and 15 assists in 104 appearances in Major League Soccer since signing a contract in 2019. Last season he was named in the list of the best players of Major League Soccer. Under-22 for the third consecutive season.