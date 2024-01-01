Are there headphones that are just as good and cheaper? Redmi Buds 4 with up to 20 hours of autonomy for only $349 pesos

in the catalog of Xiaomi We can find products under the Redmi brand that have very complete characteristics and that reach really low prices. And one of the best-selling categories is headphones, because with models like these Redmi Buds 4 Lite, it is quite difficult to find something better.

Redmi Buds 4: the cheapest headphones

Redmi Buds 4 Lite. (Photo: Amazon)

Let’s start from the end: $349 pesos, This is the price you have to pay for the 30% discount promotion you get on these headphones on Amazon. This is an incredible price, which will allow you to get maximum quality headphones 20 hours autonomy (using the charging case), and with some drivers 12 millimeters which ensures full and clear sound.

They weigh only 3.92 grams and are able to resist splashes and inclement weather thanks to the IP54 certification. With Bluetooth 5.3, your connection with your cell phone will be extremely fast thanks to Google Fast Pair technology, which will automatically pair the headphones with them by bringing them closer to your cell phone.

So cheap and so simple at the same time

Redmi Buds 4 Lite. (Photo: Amazon)

If you are looking for a functional product, this is your model. Its design is minimalist and modern, with integrated touch controls to control volume and media playback. All you have to do is open the lid of the charging case to quickly locate our cell phone (as long as you have Google Play 11.7+ services), and with Bluetooth 5.3 you’ll enjoy a more efficient, faster connection with better sound. quality.

It is impossible to get headphones cheaper than this.

Redmi Buds 4 Lite. (Photo: Amazon)

Yes, you can get somewhat cheaper headphones, but it is impossible for you to find them with as much quality as these Redmi headphones. Its microphone system is responsible for canceling noise in calls so that you can be heard perfectly, and its touch area will allow you to accept calls and Control music without taking your cell phone out of your pocket.

The total weight of the case with the headphones is 35 grams, so you can imagine that they are perfect for carrying in your pocket or backpack. The basic autonomy is 5 hours, and thanks to the additional charge provided by the case you can use up to a total of 20 hours.

Do you want noise cancellation?

Redmi Buds 4 Pro. (Photo: Amazon)

If what you are looking for are headphones with noise cancellation, you will have to increase your budget a little more, since headphones so cheap with this function do not exist. In that case, a suitable proposal is redmi buds 4 proWhich includes noise cancellation technology so that you don’t hear anything from outside and focus on your music.

