Yasiel Puig apologizes after big bat flip in Venezuela

Great Cuban baseball player, yasiel puigHe has only one goal in mind: replay in mlb, which has been demonstrated in the current campaign Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) with set of The Sharks of La Guerra.

Sharks played tenth game round robin And they are clear candidates to reach the final of the tournament. In which they have won nine and lost only one with a difference of four games. Lara’s CardinalsWhich takes them to another place.

On January 13, he hit a home run in extra innings to apparently lead the Solty team to victory. For this game, the Cienfuegos native threw the bat and scored big “Flip the Bat” Celebrating what he just did.

You may be interested in: Leader in round robin: Yasiel Puig gives up 3 and envisions win for Sharks

Statement by Yasiel Puig

Later, after the meeting was over, the channel’s journalists IVC He did a short interview with Yasiel Puig, In which he offered the following words, thanks to a video published by baseball game On the social network X.

“That was the feeling, first of all I want to tell you Apologies to the pitcher and the Braves team. Because of the bat turning, it was like that and I was standing still, but that was the feeling of that moment»Cuban shouted.

,We have to continue to respect other players… Sorry to the Braves team but that was the feeling, two strikes, I didn’t do anything last inning and the hit came“He continued yasiel puig To the television channel.

,I didn’t think it was a home run, if it had hit the fence the runner could have scored«, concluded the man born in Cienfuegos, Cuba.

Great words said by the current star of lvbpWhich demonstrates the improvement the Cuban has seen and once again brings him closer to his goal of being included in the team once again. Big league.

yasiel puigUndoubtedly, has been a key part of the Sharks team. The Cuban posted a stellar .415 average and is the leader in home runs in the playoffs. lvbp With three.