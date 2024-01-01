Are you preparing to erase the void?

important point: Shiba Inu has lost over 7% in the past week, but its fundamentals will boost Memecoin’s price.

Transactions on Shiberium recovered again after a significant decline during December 2023.

Transactions went from an average of 4.3 million to 6.2 million in just one day.

CoinMarketCap data indicates this Shiba Inu Despite positive catalysts on the horizon, it has declined more than 7% in the past week.

First, on transaction activity in the last 24 hours shibarium There has been an increase of more than 140%, from 4.3 million per day 6.2 million,

This is great news for investors who were worried about Reduce Which is similar to what was seen in December last year, when transactions increased from 7.5 million to 4.5 million. A remarkable fall.

As a result, analysts now expect the SHIB price to start rising again in the short term. The question is, are you ready to erase the void?

Shiba Inu price evolution

If we compare the performance Shiva Like with major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin And Ethereum We will see that memecoin has not increased that much.

In the last twelve months, SHIB recorded Only 15.3% increaseWhile BTC and ETH experienced gains of 159% and almost 77% respectively.

However, the growth over the past three months has been similar: Shiba Inu jumped 34.5%, Bitcoin 56.6% and Ethereum jumped 36%.

It should be noted that SHIB has not started this year in the best way like the market in general, with a decline of more than 6%.