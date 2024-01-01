Moto G Play 2024 is introduced with a new design and modern camera

Late 2023, French leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks has been found (via SmartMania) The first official images and some specifications of the Moto G Play 2024, which will go on sale in the new year with a completely new design.

Moto G Play (2024) will have a 6.5 inch Full HD + screen With thin bevels on three sides and a thick chin at the bottom. The screen will support one 90Hz refresh rate, which will make the user experience more fluid and responsive. The phone will have a hole in the middle of the screen for the selfie camera.

As you can see in the press images above and below, Motorola is taking a bold step away from the Moto G Play 2023’s triple camera setup based on three low-resolution 16/2/2 megapixel sensors and instead giving us a single camera. Used to be. , which will likely offer better quality thanks to its modern 50-megapixel sensor, pixel binning, and 4K video recording instead of just 1080p.

The phone will be powered by a low-end Qualcomm processor, which is expected to have good performance and efficiency. The phone will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded with a micro SD card., The phone will run on Android 13, which will offer a clean and updated user interface.

motorola Moto G Play (2024) has flat bezelsThere are volume buttons and power key on the right side and a SIM card slot on the left side. The power button will also work as a fingerprint scanner, The bottom edge of the phone will have a USB-C port, speaker grill and microphone, while the top edge will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone will also support fast charging, which will help in recharging the battery quickly when needed.

