Alexis Vega trains separately at Chivas

The forward does not fit into the plans of the coaching staff headed by Fernando Gago and no longer trains with the team heading towards the Clausura 2024.

position between alexis vega And Shivaj This becomes more stressful when the period begins in which the red and white footballer can sign a pre-contract minus six months of commitment to the bunch. Sources gave information espn The forward trained the squad separately in an afternoon session in Verde Valle, the only practice of the day for the Guadalajara team.

instruction of Shivaj have tried to give way to alexis vega It does not matter that, with six months remaining on his contract, if the period stipulated in the agreement with the Guadalajara club expires after his commitment ends, the footballer will leave Rebano without leaving any income from the transfer.

Despite interest in acquiring Cruz Azul’s services alexis vegaAs well as rejecting the offer presented by Saudi Arabia, specifically Al-Ettifaq, the board of directors, together with the coaching staff, have decided not to include the player for the Clausura 2024 preseason.

The forward is not part of the plans of the coaching staff headed by Fernando Gago and is no longer training with the team heading into the Clausura 2024. imago7

Sources confirmed this espn He alexis vega This Friday he trained separately from the team in the afternoon session held in the Verde Valle facilities, a situation that excludes Chivas from Fernando Gago’s plans for the next tournament.

Let us tell you that this is the first friendly match of this era. Fernando GagoWhich was played yesterday against Atlético La Paz of the Expansion League, alexis vega This was not taken into account, as he did not have even a minute’s involvement.

The transfer market continues and alexis vega may take offer to leave in next few days Shivaj And leave an income for the herd, while also not harming his professional career, with the Copa America coming up. Other than this, vega Mexican National Team tactician Jaime Lozano has not considered this in last calls and friendly games.

Shivaj Its preparations for Clausura 2024 will conclude tomorrow with two friendly matches against Toros de Celaya at the Verde Vale facilities, a match that will be played behind closed doors, as was the one against Atlético La Paz at the Akron Stadium.