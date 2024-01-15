Ark Survival Evolved Free PC Game Download Full Version (v341.19 & ALL DLC)

The Ark Survival Evolved is a survival video game based on action and adventure. Playing is the best way to spend your valuable time. There are many interesting video games available today that you can play for fun and entertainment. But, if you want to improve your mood and reduce your daily stress, we suggest you start playing the Ark Survival Evolved video game.

Name Survival Ark Evolved Initial release date June 2, 2015 Designer Kayd Hendricks Developer Studio Wildcard, Virtual Basement, Effect Studios, Instinct Games, Abstraction, Instinct Games SAE Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Editors Study joker, snail Composer Gareth Coker Category PC Games >Action,Adventure

This video game provides a lot of fun that helps you get rid of the stress you may get from your daily routine. To learn about this interesting game before trying it, continue reading.

About the video game Ark Survival Evolved

The Ark Survival Evolved is an interesting video game that was released on various platforms. The game was developed by Instinct Games, Instinct Games SAE, Abstraction, Virtual Basement, Effect Studios and Studio Wildcard. It was published by Studio Wildcard and Snail. The game has received several surprising reviews from various publications. Metacritic has given a score of 70 out of one hundred to the PC version of this video game, while it has given a 69 out of one hundred to the version of the video game for Play Station 4 and Xbox One.

The PC Gamer publication has given a score of 72 out of one hundred to this interesting action video game. The Destructoid publication has given a score of 7 out of 10 to this interesting and inspiring video game. Google Play has also given a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars, while the game has received a score of 4.4 out of 5 stars on the Apple Store. The Steam publication has given a score of 9 out of 10 to this interesting action and survival video game.

How to Play

The Ark Survival video game is one of the best and most popular when it comes to action and adventure video games. The video game was composed by Gareth Coker and has received surprising reviews from various publications. The majority of players around the world have given a positive rating to the video game. The game is based on adventure and action. It is a survival video game that requires the player to use various tactics and skills to survive.

The game was initially released on June 2, 5. It is available on platforms such as Play Station 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Linux, macOS, Android, Stadia, and iOS. The game was released with Unreal Engine 4 and was composed by Gareth Coker. Now that you have understood the basic concept of the game, let’s move on to the next section to understand more details of this interesting survival video game that includes both action and adventure elements.

Game features

Ark Survival Evolved game is one of the most popular video games. It offers many interesting features that can attract people from all categories. If you are not an action video game fan, we recommend that you give this game a chance. It will turn out to be one of the best decisions. Some of the notable features of this video game are summarized below.

Players could plant and grow these plants in the video game. This way you can plant like in reality. All conditions are also included to make the game more realistic. Players of the video game must deal with temperature change, water supply shortage, and several other similar real-life problems. This gives players a real-life experience while playing the game.

It is a role-playing video game where players will play the role of the character. They would be required to act and behave like the character. Players will be led through an in-game story. Therefore, they will have to make several decisions based on the game scenarios. The role-playing concept of the video game makes it more interesting and attractive and therefore attracts more players.

The video game Ark Survival Evolved is based on action and adventure. For all the gamers who love action and adventure video games, Ark Survival Evolved video game is one of those games. It provides many challenges to the players to make the game more exciting and attractive for the players. It is one of the best action video games to date.

The game offers the best quality of sound effects and sound quality. Sound plays a very important role in making any game attractive. As far as the Ark Survival Evolved video game is concerned, it provides the best quality of music to the players, which helps to maintain their interest in the video game. The game offers the best music and the sound effects are also incredibly impressive.

Players will also get many other cool features. But the most important of all are the features that allow players to explore the world in the game. Players can make discoveries and explore the world without any problem. This provides a lot of fun and gives players full control over the video game.

Ark Survival Evolved video game also offers other features. The list of features offered by this game is quite long as it offers huge features. It is highly recommended to play this interesting and amazing video game to dedicate your most valuable time to something fruitful. In fact, this video game is worth trying.

How to Download Ark Survival Evolved PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the Download Ark Survival Evolved PC button

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Ark Survival Evolved PC for free

Ark Survival Evolved: minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 or Windows 8

Processor: 2 GHz dual-core 64-bit CPU

Memory: 4000 MB RAM

Graphics: DirectX11 compatible GPU with 1GB video RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Hard drive: 20000 MB available space

Ark Survival Evolved – Recommended System Requirement

SO: win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1500X

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

System memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB hard drive space

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

What is the space requirement of this video game? The space requirement of this video game is around 60 GB of available space.

What is the cost of using this game? The cost of purchasing this video game is around $29 to $59.

What are the platforms on which the game can be used? The game is available on platforms such as Play Station 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Linux, macOS, Android, Stadia and iOS.

Can you play the game on your computer system? Yes, you can play the game on your computer system.

Is the game available on the Amazon app? Yes, the game is available on the Amazon app to take advantage of.

