Forza Horizon 4 PC Game Download Full Version Free (v1.477.567.0 & ALL DLC)

Forza Horizon 4 is a racing genre video game that was released in 2018. The developer of this game was Playground Games and the publisher is Microsoft Studios. It was released on October 2, 2018 for Xbox One and Microsoft Windows after its announcement at the Xbox E3 conference that took place in 2018.

Name Forza Horizon 4 Initial release date September 28, 2018 Series force Awards The Game Award for Best Sports/Racing Game, BAFTA Games Award for Best British Game Designer Ben Thaker-Fell Platforms Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S Developers Turn 10 Studios, Children’s games Category PC Games > Racing

An enhanced edition of this game was released on the Xbox Series It is the fourth addition to the Forza Horizon series and the eleventh edition of the Forza series. The game is famous for introducing changing seasons throughout the series and for introducing many updates that expanded the content in which many new game modes have been included.

What is Forza Horizon 4 about?

Forza Horizon 4 is a racing genre video game that has been set in an open world environment based on an imaginary area of ​​Great Britain with areas that include condensed symbols of the Lake District, Edinburgh, Ambleside, Broadway, Cotswold . and Derwentwater, among others, and currently displays over 700 licensed cars. The game has a route developer that allows players to develop their career.

The game takes place in a world that is synchronously shared and then compared to drivatars, which are powered by similar AI to their predecessors, with each server supporting almost 72 players at a time. You can also play this game in offline mode. Players can take the opportunity to purchase the houses offered in the game, which can be used to unlock new items, in-game perks, and cars.

Dynamic weather is presented in this game that also includes images of the changing of the season. The world environment can never change completely as it depends on the season, for example Edinburgh can be frozen in winter seasons, allowing players to drive all over the ice to reach areas of the game world that are generally It is difficult to access at all other stations.

Seasons are established on all game servers, which means that players will have a new experience in similar conditions at the same time. After a prologue series is finished, events can introduce players to different seasons in which commonly shared world seasons can change each week, with transformations occurring at 2:30 pm every Thursday. Season changes are warned in advance to all players playing and a clock displays a countdown which, once completed, can trigger a short cutscene introducing previous season changes to new ones.

How to Play

Coming back from Forza Horizon 3, Wheelspins, there are many spins that you get rewarded with random prizes ranging from cars, cash, horns, emotes and clothes. Wheelspins can be rewarded by advancing the story and completing season-specific challenges. You can also buy them in the Forzathan store. You can find hide Wheelspins, upgraded editions of Wheelspins can be offered with good prizes for completing segments of the entire story, as well as other challenges.

You can also buy the super Wheelspins in the Forzathon store. After returning from the previous two games, the Bass label and British Drum Records offered a soundtrack composed of 20 distinguished songs by different artists of the label and the unreleased songs called Sunrise, which were developed for the cinematic opening of the game. The sound was released on October 26, 2018.

Forza Horizon 4 Features

The entire Forza Horizon game series offers many interesting features for players. You should know some additional features of Forza Horizon 4 before playing. So, take a look at some distinctive features of this game:

Places you can drive to

In this game, you can drive through different locations, such as a meadow overloaded with wildflowers, a huge oak tree, a broken cabin, and a tractor that has been overtaken by McLaren Senna. In case you don’t know the setting of this game, you must watch the first trailer of the game. You can make use of the entire area of ​​Great Britain and its diverse landscapes, you can race along the coastal routes, the countryside and also Edinburgh, but that’s only when the roads that can be seen in the trailer feature buggies dancing on the dunes and driving on a frozen lake.

Playground games have captivated the different seasonal changes in the UK. They depict cars driving in heavy rain in the spring and autumn season, which gives rise to wonderful scenic beauties such as golden leaves that have fallen from the trees, but it is not just cosmetic. All new areas can be accessed when the seasons start to change.

What keeps Forza Horizon away from Forza Motorsports is the way it takes players away from the track to speed around the open world. This is an open world that is common to be used by all members of the community, so with the change of seasons this can be done for all players. You can also start interacting with all your co-pilots with the help of a quick chat feature. More importantly, there are many events included in Forzathon where players can join together in cooperative mode to win different events. With each new season, there may be many more events and valid reasons why you should return to Forza Horizon to play.

A notable feature of this game is the varied range of cars offered here. You can access a variety of cars that offer high performance and enjoy driving them around different places.

From now on, you should try to play Forza Horizon 4 even if you have not played the previous titles of this game series. It is very easy to download and install and the best part is that you can play it on any device of your choice.

Forza Horizon 4: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel i3-4170 at 3.7 Ghz OR Intel i5 750 at 2.67 Ghz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

VIDEO CARD: NVidia 650TI OR NVidia GT 740 OR AMD R7 250x

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Forza Horizon 4 – Recommended system requirement

CPU: Intel i7-3820 @ 3.6 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 12GB

OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

VIDEO CARD: NVidia GTX 970 OR NVidia GTX 1060 3GB OR AMD R9 290x OR AMD RX 470

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB

Frequent questions

Are there new cars in this game? There are many new cars that players can drive in this game.

Can you play it on Xbox? It can be played on Xbox, Windows and many other game consoles.

Does it offer HD graphics? This game offers HD graphics that make it even more exciting for players.

