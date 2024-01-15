Need for Speed: The Run PC Game Download Full Version Free

When it comes to racing games, the Need for Speed ​​series takes the top spot. It is one of the most popular and beloved racing video games out there. It has many installments and Needs for Speed: The Run is one of them. This is the eighteenth entry in the series and was released in 2011.

Name Need for Speed ​​The Run Initial release date November 15, 2011 Series Need for speed Producer(s) Alex Grimbley; Brian Lindley; Steve Antonio Director(s) Justin Wiebe Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360, Java platform, Micro Edition, Nintendo 3DS Developers EA Black Box, Firebrand Games Category PC Games > Racing

The game is published by Electronic Arts and is available for Windows, PS3 and Xbox 360. The version developed by Firebrand Games is compatible with Wii and 3DS. The creators also planned to release an iOS version, but it was ultimately cancelled.

Need for Speed: The Run is about point-to-point racing, time trials, defeating rivals and escaping from criminal gangs and the police. If you’re ready for action on the road, this is the game for you.

What is Need for Speed: The Run about?

The title of the game itself reveals what the game is about. Need for Speed: The Run is a racing game developed by EA Black Box. There is a second team of developers who have made the Wii and 3DS versions. This is a cross-platform video game compatible with almost all major gaming platforms. This includes Windows, Xbox 360 and PS3.

The Run focuses on point-to-point races that involve challenges. You progress through the game by defeating your rivals, evading the police and criminal gangs, and outmaneuvering your opponents. The gameplay works very similar to previous entries. However, the eighteenth edition comes with an extensive collection of car races set in multiple real-life locations.

Players can explore different cities, including Chicago, Las Vegas, New York, and San Francisco. Additionally, you also have a wide range of real-life cars to choose from.

There are different game modes, including career mode where you take on the role of a street racer participating in a race from San Francisco to New York. Your goal is to win the race against all odds and challenges. Just so you know, the game received mixed reviews from critics and fans. But before you judge the game, you should play it to see for yourself.

How to Play

Need for Speed: The Run is a street racing game in which players participate in various races in different locations across the United States. With 300 km of road and three times as much Hot Pursuit, it becomes one of the largest Need for Speed ​​​​games in the entire series.

The main objective of the players is to overtake their rivals and win the race. Apart from that, survival and time trial events are also included to make the game more interesting. In survival events, players must protect their vehicles when they are attacked.

When it comes to cars, they are divided into different levels depending on their performance. Players can enter a gas station to customize or change the vehicle they are using. The games come with sections where the player gets out of their vehicle and travels on foot. In these sections, gameplay is limited to quick-time events.

The best thing about The Run is that it comes with many real-world cars, including street cars, muscle cars, and refined exotics. Each car is said to pose a different challenge for players. Cars in the game can be modified with visual and performance improvements. Players can access cosmetic body kits, such as Aero Pack kits and Style Pack kits, which are necessary to alter performance and aerodynamics.

The game uses the XP system which is necessary to unlock various events and cars in multiplayer mode. Players can also restart a game if they want to use the rewind option. This feature is useful when you crash your car or want to return it after a collision. However, rewinds are in limited quantity. The number of rewinds you get depends on the difficulty level you have selected. For example, Easy comes with 10 rewinds, hard has 3 rewinds, normal has 5 rewinds, and extreme has only 1 rewind. At the extreme level, you will also have to face AI opponents.

Features of Need for Speed: The Run

The Run is one of the best Need for Speed ​​games you will ever play. Players find this game more attractive due to the large number of features it offers. Before you get your hands on the game, let us give you a brief overview of the features:

The Run takes place in North America, from San Francisco to New York. Around 200 runners participate in the race and compete against each other. The career mode is divided into ten stages and each of the stages comes with a series of events that players must complete. The first stage begins in San Francisco, while the last stage takes place in New York.

Large collection of real world cars.

Players love to play The Run because it has a huge collection of real-world cars. You can customize and change your car by visiting a gas station. At first you only get limited cars, but as you progress through the game you unlock new cars to race.

Run to different places

The Run is set in the United States. There are approximately 300 kilometers of road left to travel. The game features different terrains that affect the players’ performance. You race through different locations to reach the finish line. From snow to dust storms to avalanches, players must face many challenges along the way.

Another great feature to enjoy is quick time events. When playing a quick-time event, players must press the buttons on their controllers when prompted to advance in the game. These events represent very little of the total game.

The game also features different types of races and each of them comes with different challenges. Different types of races include speed race, checkpoint race, battle race, survival race and rival race.

Need for Speed: The Run is an amazing racing game. If you are a fan of speed and love cars, this game is for you. It has great images and many features to give you a great experience.

Need for Speed: The Run: minimum system requirement

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or AMD equivalent

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 3GB

Operating system: Windows Vista SP2 32-bit

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB RAM ATI Radeon 4870 or higher performance / 512 MB RAM NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GT or higher performance

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 18 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Need for Speed ​​The Run – Recommended system requirement

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad 3.0 GHz or AMD equivalent

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: 1024 MB RAM ATI Radeon HD 6950 / 1024 MB RAM NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 18 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Frequent questions

How many players can play The Run multiplayer? A total of 8 players can join together in The Run multiplayer mode.

What rewards do you get in The Run challenge series? Players receive unlocks and medals based on their performance in each event.

What company developed The Run? Need for Speed: The Run is developed by Electronic Arts.

