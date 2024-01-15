Call Of Duty WWII PC Game Download Full Version

If you are a patriotic person and respect your country in the true sense, you will surely like the game. Call of Duty: WWII is the best game in the Call of Duty franchise and is the perfect game the franchise needs. The game fits the Call of Duty mold, but has created refreshing gravity-based gameplay. The game’s campaign steals the show as it shows the bond between the soldiers and the relationship the scales share. It also describes the lives of soldiers who have been fighting tirelessly to preserve their freedom.

Call Of Duty WWII game download for PC

About the game

Call of Duty WWII is a first-person shooter video game that was released on November 3, 2017. The game is developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision. The game was released for MS Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Call of Duty is based on World War II. The game tells the story of the indestructible brotherhood of every common man who fights to preserve his freedom in a world on the brink of despotism.

It also tells the story of a young soldier Ronald Red Daniels who has faced the relentless reality of war with his brothers in arms. In the game, the player controls “Red” Daniels, who, with his squadmates, can provide the player with additional ammunition and grenades.

The game’s multiplayer mode features a location on the map that is not visible in the campaign. It is the fourteenth installment of the Call of Duty WWII series. The game’s campaign is set in European cinemas. Call of Duty WWII has addressed the events from 1940 to 1944. It also highlights the action of a military squad from 1944 to 1945.

How to Play

The game is nothing like its recent predecessors. It has removed the advanced movement systems that are present in the last two Call of Duty titles, which include wall running and double jumping. Rather, it brings traditional movement back to the series, bringing it back to the original ground-troop style of play. In Call of Duty WWII, players must use the First Aid Kit to heal themselves.

However, the player must remember that these first aid kits will only recharge their health meter and will not gain any additional health beyond the set amount. Kits are seen scattered around the battlefield and the player can choose a maximum of four kits and add them to their inventory.

By pressing the button indicated on the screen, players also have the option of taking their partner Zussman’s first aid kit. There are three heroic actions that a player can perform on the battlefield. These actions are the player’s epic achievement on the battlefield. They are Combat Save, Medical Save, and Enemy Surrender.

Game features

This amazing game has several interesting and convenient features. Some of them are listed below.

The Headquarters is a new feature of the Call of Duty WWII game. This is the point where a minimum of 48 players are allowed to gather in an offline match. Players can still compete against each other and earn rewards. In this feature, players have the option to come into contact with the allied army and perform different types of activities by interacting with each other. These activities consist of obtaining social scores, witnessing opposing players, opening supply drops, and many other activities.





When the player starts multiplayer in this game for the first time, he enlists his soldier in five divisions. They are Infantry, Armored Mountain, Airborne and Expeditionary.

The infantry is the most adaptable division in the game and is equipped for long-range combat. The airborne division allows players to move quickly. The armored division has the most firepower and in this division, players can mount their light machine guns. Mountain focuses on medium and long-haul flights. In Expeditionary, players use shotguns.





Call of Duty WWII has the best campaign. The game’s graphics are also good, but the story steals the show. The story brings a level of emotions that cannot be found in any other game. Players will play the role of the hero Daniels, who makes up the vast majority of the campaign. In the campaign, players will see and learn about the relationships that combat soldiers share. The campaign also takes the player on a journey across Europe, from Normandy to Paris.





The graphics and audio cause the zombies to start approaching you from all sides. Nazi zombies cannot be seen in the multiplayer or campaign experience. The capes who loved the previous zombies will also enjoy the same.

The game describes the story of the Allied soldiers and their fights for freedom. With the triggering campaign and the number of features, the game will surely become your favorite.

Call Of Duty WWII – Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later

CPU: Intel® Core™ i3 3225 or equivalent

RAM: 8GB RAM

Hard drive: 25 GB hard drive space

Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 @ 2 GB / AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 @ 2 GB or better

DirectX: video card compatible with version 11.0 or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Call Of Duty WWII – Recommended System Requirements

SO: win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 3.1GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

System memory: 12 GB RAM

Storage: 90 GB hard drive space

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Does Call of Duty have split screen? Yes, the game offers a split-screen multiplayer experience.

How long is the Call of Duty WWII campaign? An average playthrough of Call of Duty WWII is around seven hours.

Is the Call of Duty WWII campaign good? The campaign represents a good story and is worth finishing.

Which Call of Duty has the shortest campaign? Black Ops Cold War has the shortest campaign with approximately four hours of gameplay.

