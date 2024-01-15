Aroldis Chapman joins Pittsburgh in spring training

pittsburgh pirates In which this will be the fifth team aroldis chapman perform in Major League Baseball (MLB), after winning two rings world SeriesThe Cuban closer has signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract and he’s already getting his hands on it. spring training prior to opening day.

Everything was full of happiness on 1 November 2023 hawker, who won his second ring. with the uniform this time Texas RangersAfter doing so in 2016 chicago cubsIn that memorable championship which ended a drought of 108 years.





After that moment of joy, the pitcher had a period in free agency until he agreed to pittsburgh piratesAn organization that claims a person born on its social network HolguinWho has already joined the rest of his comrades.

You may be interested in: Domino San Francisco: George Soler has been the owner in the bay

Aroldis Chapman is already preparing for spring training

This Thursday, February 15 through its official account InstagramThe Pennsylvania franchise has published a video in which you can watch aroldis chapmanWith his number 45, he has been practicing with the team in spring training at the facilities of pirate cityIn Bradenton, Florida, This was before the first preseason game on Saturday, February 24. Minnesota Twins.

“Aroldis is already here.”published the organization’s official account in Spanish in a shared post @piratasbeisbol,

The 35-year-old right-hander has made 321 saves in his career mlbWhich started on 31 August 2010 when he made his debut cincinnati reds, He was in this group till 2015, then left new York YankeesWhere he participated in some phases between 2016 and 2022. Meanwhile he won the championship. cubexcept for a momentary phase kansas city royals And Texas Rangers In 2023.

Briefly, with the Texans he recorded an ERA of 3.72 with 30 outings and 29.0 innings of work. He added four saves and made a few appearances in the postseason. world Series from this perspective Arizona Diamondbacks,