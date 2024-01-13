Artur Beterbiev maintains perfect knockout streak after stopping Callum Smith

Arthur Beterbiev maintained his perfect knockout record by stopping Englishman Callum Smith in seven rounds. Beteryev retained his unified light heavyweight championship belt.

Russian artur beterbiev (20-0-0, 20 KOs) extended his perfect knockout streak while stopping english callum smith (29-2-0, 21 KOs) to retain the belt two minutes into the seventh round. Light heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF)In addition to keeping alive the possibility of integration megafight Of the four belts against his compatriot Dmitry Bivol,

Beterbiev finished off his challenger with two knockdowns in the seventh round Quebec Videotron Centre, CanadaWhich caused Smith’s trainer to enter the ring and tell the referee, who was running a second count to save the Englishman, that there was no point in continuing.

boxing calendar Do you want to know what fights are going to happen in the future, who will defend the title and when will your favorite boxer fight? Take a look at the schedule of the most notable boxing bouts of 2023.

When the fight was stopped, the Quebec-based Russian boxer was leading 58-56, 58-56 and 59-55. he remained the same The only boxing champion with 100 percent knockout ratio,

When Beterbiev was asked about the perfect knockout streak, he explained, “It’s luck; luck to some extent.” “It’s luck. My coach and my team have worked hard with me, that also has a part to play. But I really think there’s a lot of luck in it.”

Beterbiev, ESPN’s No. 7 pound-for-pound boxer, has scored a series of spectacular knockouts during his long reign at 175 pounds. Before Smith, Beterbiev had shown his strength against another Englishman. anthony yardeWhich he had stopped in the seventh round a year ago.

With win, Beterbiev finally puts himself on collision course WBA Champion Dmitry BivolFor him Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship, Bivol told reporters last month that he had already agreed on terms for the fight in Saudi Arabia against the winner.

“Yes, of course (I want the fight with Bivol),” said the boxer, who will turn 39 this January 21. “I want that second belt. “It means a lot to me.”

Bivol (22-0-0, 11 KOs) has a win over Median Canelo Alvarez and is ESPN’s number one light heavyweight and number four pound-for-pound boxer.

bob arumboss of to prankWent to the ring and admitted that nothing has been signed yet, but they have to work towards that fight.

Top Rank Boxing is on ESPN and espn+, Subscribe to ESPN+ To see special boxing programWeigh-ins and more (US only). Saturday, January 20, ESPN+:Championship Battle: Natasha Jonas Vs. 10 rounds for Mikaela Mayer, Jonas for IBF female welterweight title Tuesday, January 23, ESPN+:Championship Fight: Kenshiro Teraji Vs. Carlos Cañizales for Terazzi’s WBC/WBA light flyweight title, 12 rounds

“It’s not done yet, but we definitely want to do it. I’ll talk to my friend His Excellency Turki Al Shaikh. I know he wants to do it, but Ramadan is coming. So after Ramadan is over. “In about three months we will be ready to fight Dmitry Bivol, probably in Riyadh,” the non-year-old promoter admitted.

Beterbiev is a devout Muslim. Ramzan will start from March 10 and end on April 8.

Saturday’s match was Beterbiev’s first since the aforementioned clash against Yarde in January 2023. Beterbiev-Smith was scheduled to take place last August, but the champion withdrew from the match due to a jaw infection.

Smith, in his only previous fight at the elite level, had dominated Alvarez over 12 rounds in a super middleweight title defense. then he went up 175 poundsWhere? espn makes him eligible number 3But since his loss to Canelo in December 2022, he has only competed in six rounds.

• Christian Mbili stops Rocky Rohan Murdock and targets Canelo

game 1:01 Mbili defeats Rohan Murdock by TKO The fight at super middleweight ended in the sixth round and Christian Mbili won.

Christian Mbili Defeated by abandonment at the end of the sixth round Rohan Murdock Maintaining his undefeated record and looking for an opportunity against Mexican Canelo Alvarez, Undisputed 168-pound champion.

The French fighter said at the end of the fight, “I expected the fight to end in one round, but you saw what happened. My respect to Murdock, who took all my blows.”

The fight was decided at the end of the sixth round when the Australian fighter’s corner asked the referee to stop the fight to protect him from Mbili’s powerful strikes.

Whirlwind Mbili destroyed Murdock’s game by landing 39 of 84 punches per round, 32 of which were power shots. Mbili took 69 punches to the body pic.twitter.com/ub9pCK6yrD – CompuBox (@CompuBox) 14 January 2024

Murdock withstood everything Mbili threw at him and landed some interesting jabs, but the disparity was obvious and taking so much punishment became unnecessary, even though his granite resistance allowed him to stay on his feet throughout the six rounds. .

“No one doubts that Canelo is the best in the division. Everyone knows it,” commented Mbili respectfully. “I want to face Canelo and show that I am the best.”

After the fight, the 28-year-old French fighter improved his record to 26-0-0, 22 KOs and becomes a threat to any of the three big names in the division: the aforementioned Canelo, David Benavidez And David Morrell,

Jason Moloney retains WBO bantamweight title in hard-fought battle against Saul Sanchez

game 1:00 Jason Moloney defeated Saul Sanchez Moloney takes the fight by decision (114-114, 116-112, 116-112).

australian jason maloney fought hard for Retain your World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight belt by majority decision over the American challenger saul sanchez,

One judge saw the tie 114–114, while the other two impartial judges saw the Marine fighter winning 116–112, making his first defense of the belt he won against the Filipino in May 2023. Vincent Astrolabe,

It was a war of give and take. Neither fighter relinquished the initiative and they were striking each other every minute of the 12 rounds.

Compubox data is eloquent. Between the two of them they threw 1,721 punches, landing 659 of them.

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Action In all the fights, he landed a combined 659 punches out of 1721. They landed a combined 493 power punches – Sanchez 44%, Moloney 42% pic.twitter.com/uJxmDJgP2L – CompuBox (@CompuBox) 14 January 2024

With this result, Maloney also improved his professional record to 27-2-0, 19 KOs. While Sanchez, who sold his defeat dearly, left his balance in paid boxing at 20-3-0, 12 KOs.

Billboard Results January 13 at Center Videotron in Quebec, Canada

• Artur Beterbiev G (TKO-7/12) Callum Smith, Beterbiev retain WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight titles

• Christian Mbili G (TKO- 6/10) Rohan Murdock, super middleweight

•Jason Moloney (DM-12/12) Saul Sanchez, Maloney retain WBO bantamweight titles

• Imam Khataev G (TKO-2/10) Michael Ludwiczak, light heavyweight

• Christopher Guerrero G (DU-8/8)Sergio Garcia Herrera, Welterweight

• Mehmet Unal G(TKO-1/8) Dragon Leppei, Light Heavyweight

• Leila Beaudoin G (DU-8/8) Elizabeth Chávez Espinoza, women’s super featherweight

• Moreno Fandero G(KO-1/4) Victor Hugo Flores, super middleweight

• Wilkens Matthew G (DU-4/4) Jose Arias Alvarez, super middleweight