Why did Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt cover their mouths in a recent pose? Exploring the recent lip-reading controversy

Last Friday, Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt reunited at the AFI Awards in Los Angeles, after both attended the Golden Globes the weekend before. Gomez and Blunt struck an iconic pose with their hands over their mouths, poking fun at the recent lip-reading controversy. What happened here;

To humorously address the gossip, Blunt and Gomez posed with their hands in front of their mouths at the Four Seasons Hotel, and shared the playful photo on Gomez’s Instagram with the caption, “We won’t speak.”

With a viral video of Gomez talking to Taylor Swift, the Golden Globes sparked discussion online, leading to rumors. In the Golden Globes video, Gomez leaned toward Swift, sparking speculation about the content of their conversation.

Some viewers speculated that this also included Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who were present at the event and were subject to lip-reading interpretations. While the two were talking, their video went viral with some lip readers claiming that Selena was talking about Timothée Chalamet, saying, “He didn’t want to take a picture with me. She said ‘no’,” with Taylor Swift.

However, Gomez denied these claims on E! News, stating in the comments that “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she said, adding, “Not that it’s anyone’s business.” Selena later also posted rare photos of herself enjoying tender moments with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s divorce rumors

Another video suggested Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski were discussing divorce. Where Krasinski was accused of saying, ‘Can’t wait to get a divorce,’ but it was later clarified that he had said, ‘Can’t wait until we’re inside the house. Can. it’s windy.”

Amid the rumors, a source clarified that whatever Blunt and Krasinski were discussing was not related to marriage troubles. The source shot down the divorce rumors and said the couple found them amusing and funny. As celebrities are becoming increasingly conscious of being caught on camera, covering their mouths to prevent lip readers may become a trend. The incident underscores the scrutiny of celebrities’ faces at awards shows and their efforts to capture public attention, especially in the age of viral moments and online speculation.