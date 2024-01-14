Yemen: What is the strategic importance of the Mandeb Strait, the area affected by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

image Source, getty images

It is no coincidence that its name, Bab el Mandeb, means “Gate of Tears” or “Gate of Pain” in Arabic.

It points to the dangers – from currents and winds to piracy and conflict – that have awaited sailors crossing the entrance to the Red Sea from the Indian Ocean between Yemen, Djibouti and Eritrea for millennia.

Some threats that are more relevant today than ever before.

Mandeb Strait is the focus of news Armed attacks on ships of various countries by Yemen’s Houthi fighters On one of the busiest routes of international trade.

As an answer, The US and the United Kingdom bombed several areas controlled by the HouthisShia-majority fundamentalist Islamic rebels are fighting to seize power in Yemen’s ongoing civil war.

Thus, the Mandeb Strait has become a site of international conflict.

But what is this place like and what is its commercial and geopolitical importance?

a historic corridor

First, let’s review the history of this important sea corridor.

With a length of 115 kilometers, the Bab el Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

It is 36 kilometers wide at its narrowest, where Perim Island is located, dividing the strait into two channels with opposite currents.

This expanse of water has also played an important role in trade, culture, and conflict throughout much of the history of human civilization.

Its commercial value was recognized as early as ancient Egypt with expeditions in search of valuables such as incense, gold and exotic animals. Romans depended on this route Trading with India and the East.

And starting in the Middle Ages, the Bab el Mandeb Strait was consolidated as an important trade route for spices, textiles and other products that enriched the empires of that time, and later those of Portugal, Spain and other European powers. Later on its journey towards the British Empire India and the East Indies.

However, it was Opening of the Suez Canal in 1869 Which made Bab el Mandeb an essential step in completing the shortest sea route between Europe and Asia.

because it’s important

The geopolitical importance of the Mandeb Strait is highlighted due to its proximity to conflict zones such as Yemen, a country engulfed in civil war.

caption, The Houthis control part of the Mandeb Strait at the western end of Yemen.

These conflicts, along with pirate activities in the region, explain the military presence of world powers, especially the United States, and their forceful response to actions that threaten maritime traffic in the region.

The Red Sea Corridor is one of the busiest corridors in the world, passing through approximately a quarter of all maritime trade Of the planet.

Of the billions of tons of goods passing through this route, About 45 lakh barrels of oil passes through every day According to the United States Energy Information Administration, originated in countries in the Middle East and Asia and destined for the West.

Besides, 8% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments They transited the strait last year, making it a vital artery for the world’s energy supply.

Indeed, events at Bab El Mandeb have an immediate impact on world prices of these vital resources.

between wednesday and this friday Brent oil barrel increased by 5% To more than US$80, which experts attributed to tensions in the Red Sea, which forced many oil tankers to change their routes, resulting in delivery delays and increased costs.

image Source, getty images caption, Dozens of ships carrying thousands of tons of cargo cross the strait every day.

And, beyond crude oil and gas, the Mandeb Strait is part of the main route between East and West Several dozen cargo ships cross its waters every day,

Many of them decided to divert their journey between the Indian Ocean and the West by the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa,

This adds thousands of kilometers to journeys, increases costs and delays the delivery of critical components to the manufacturing chain of products and consumer goods.

In recent weeks, the price of moving a container from East Asia to Northern Europe has practically tripled.

From accidents and pirates to missiles

This is not the first time that an incident in the region has affected maritime traffic and generated significant implications for world trade.

For example, in 2021 the Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking the corridor and causing disruptions to global supply chains with costs and delivery delays for all types of oil and products.

image Source, getty images caption, Houthi rebels began indiscriminately attacking ships passing through the strait.

Earlier, especially between 2008 and 2012, the view of the Bab el Mandeb strait and its surroundings was countless pirate attacksThey kidnapped the ships’ crews, mostly from Somalia, demanding money in exchange for their release, which has already prompted calls from the international community as well as shipping companies to beef up security.

More than a decade later, the main threat in the strait comes from the opposite end, from attacks by Houthi rebels.

They have justified their attacks in the Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea as a response to Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

They assure that their attacks with drones and missiles target ships originating from Israel or destined for this country.

However, in practice these attacks are affecting ships of all types that in most cases have no connection to Israel and are headed to other countries.