“As long as Xavi continues training there, I will not return to Barcelona, ​​it will be too difficult”

2024-01-17
Like barcelona More problems are needed, one more problem has been added. sergino destination, The Kule player who is on loan at PSV assured that he will not return to the team.
He will not do this if Xavi Hernandez remains coach, as he told the Dutch magazine Voetbal International, The Americans were blunt in their words.
,I will not return to Barca as long as Xavi is there“It will be very difficult,” said Dest, who has a contract with the Spanish team until June 30, 2025.
Was signed in October 2020 in exchange for Dest 21 million euros Plus five in variables, his clause is 400 million, but he never performed at Barcelona and had to go on loan.
he went first Milan In 2022, he played only fourteen games there all year, four of them as a starter, and the Rossoneri did not exercise the purchase option.
Now live a different present with him psvThere is a starter in the team that is leading the Eredivisie and there is a real possibility that PSV will exercise the purchase option or extend the loan after this season.
,I think Barcelona, PSV and I have something to say about this, and it can be discussed at the end of the season. “It’s too early now,” Dest said.
He has played 12 games in the league and 6 in the Champions League, starting in all European competitions except Arsenal (where they have qualified second in the group and will play in the second round against Borussia). Overall, the player on loan from Barça has scored one goal and three assists in over 1,600 minutes.
dest He concluded that the first thing before deciding his future was to become Dutch league champion with PSV.
