Meet Natalie Portman, Raphaël Quenard, Quentin Dupieux…

“May December”, “Daaaali”… On the occasion of the Telerama 2024 Cinema Festival, come to your cinema to interact with the actors and directors of the films presented in a special screening.
Published January 17, 2024 at 6:30 am.
Teaelerama and the French Association of Art House Cinemas (Afke) are organizing the 26th edition of the Telerama Cinema Festival from January 17 to 23, 2024. A selection of the best films of 2023 as chosen by the editorial staff of telerama It will be offered in approximately 450 arthouse theaters at a price of 4 euros per place. But special sessions for discussions with actors and directors are also broadcast in many theaters throughout France.
S “May December” by Todd Haynes.
Against the backdrop of a previous scandal, the director of Carol has planned with narrative and formal mastery the thrilling encounter of two women, one of whom must play the role of the other. With amazing performances from Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. read review
R ,area of interest,By Jonathan Glazer
ten years after the brilliant under the skin, Jonathan Glazer describes the daily and family life of Rudolf Höss, the commander of Auschwitz, a few meters from the camp. Grand Prix at Cannes, this high-risk dive into the banality of evil will spark debate. read review
R ,Daaaaali!,by Quentin Dupieux
A journalist (Anaïs Demoustier) is desperate to get an interview with Salvador Dalí. Played by six actors, including Edouard Baer and Jonathan Cohen, larger than life. A dreamy, inventive and hilarious comedy. read review
R ,green border,By Agnieszka Holland
In this well-documented narrative, the Polish director chronicles the suffering of migrants dying on the border between Poland and Belarus through the perspectives of a Syrian family, a border guard, and humanitarian workers. A powerful, shocking and wholesome film. read review
R “Scrapyard Dog” by Jean-Baptiste Durand.
A debut film that offers its own unique touch between the contemporary Western and the history of rural idlers. And which presents a wonderful picture of friendship between the strong and the weak. Raphaël Quenard is extraordinary! read review
From January 17 to 23, sixteen films and five previews for 4 euros
