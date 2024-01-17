Meet Natalie Portman, Raphaël Quenard, Quentin Dupieux…

“May December”, “Daaaali”… On the occasion of the Telerama 2024 Cinema Festival, come to your cinema to interact with the actors and directors of the films presented in a special screening.

Natalie Portman will answer your questions during a special session of “May December” on January 22. Photo Jess Ruby James/Trunk Archive/Photosenso

sharing

Linkedin

Facebook

X (formerly Twitter)

send by email

copy Link read in app

Teaelerama and the French Association of Art House Cinemas (Afke) are organizing the 26th edition of the Telerama Cinema Festival from January 17 to 23, 2024. A selection of the best films of 2023 as chosen by the editorial staff of telerama It will be offered in approximately 450 arthouse theaters at a price of 4 euros per place. But special sessions for discussions with actors and directors are also broadcast in many theaters throughout France.

S “May December” by Todd Haynes.

Against the backdrop of a previous scandal, the director of Carol has planned with narrative and formal mastery the thrilling encounter of two women, one of whom must play the role of the other. With amazing performances from Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. read review

Preview throughout France. Meet actress Natalie Portman during a special screening at the Cinema du Panthéon, broadcast across 84 theaters in France on January 22 at 8 p.m.

R ,area of ​​interest,By Jonathan Glazer

ten years after the brilliant under the skin, Jonathan Glazer describes the daily and family life of Rudolf Höss, the commander of Auschwitz, a few meters from the camp. Grand Prix at Cannes, this high-risk dive into the banality of evil will spark debate. read review

Previewed throughout France. Meet director Jonathan Glazer during a special screening at the Cinema du Panthéon, broadcast across 72 theaters in France on January 17 at 8 p.m.

R ,Daaaaali!,by Quentin Dupieux

A journalist (Anaïs Demoustier) is desperate to get an interview with Salvador Dalí. Played by six actors, including Edouard Baer and Jonathan Cohen, larger than life. A dreamy, inventive and hilarious comedy. read review

Previewed throughout France. Meet director Quentin Dupieux and actor Jonathan Cohen during a special screening at the Cinema du Panthéon, being broadcast across 96 theaters in France on January 21 at 4 p.m.

R ,green border,By Agnieszka Holland

In this well-documented narrative, the Polish director chronicles the suffering of migrants dying on the border between Poland and Belarus through the perspectives of a Syrian family, a border guard, and humanitarian workers. A powerful, shocking and wholesome film. read review

Previewed throughout France. Meet director Agnieszka Hollande during a special screening at the Cinéma du Panthéon, being broadcast across 24 theaters in France on January 18 at 8 p.m.

R “Scrapyard Dog” by Jean-Baptiste Durand.

A debut film that offers its own unique touch between the contemporary Western and the history of rural idlers. And which presents a wonderful picture of friendship between the strong and the weak. Raphaël Quenard is extraordinary! read review

Meet director Jean-Baptiste Durand and actor Raphaël Quenard during a special screening at the Cinéma du Panthéon, broadcast across 69 theaters in France on January 19 at 8 p.m.