Assassin’s Creed 2 PC Free Download Full Version

Whether you like gaming or not, you must have heard of Assassin’s Creed. This is one of the prominent names in the world of video games. Assassin’s Creed 2 is the second installment in the Assassin’s Creed series.

Assassin’s Creed 2 game download for PC

Name Assassin’s Creed 2 Initial release date November 17, 2009 Series Assassin’s Creed Engine Anvil Writers Corey May; Joshua Rubin; Jeffrey Yohalem Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Classic Mac OS Awards VGX Award for Best Action-Adventure Game, Golden Joystick Award for Action-Adventure Game of the Year Category PC Games > Action-Adventure

This is a 2009 action-adventure game published by Ubisoft. The game is developed by Ubisoft Montreal. This game is a sequel to the 2007 game, Assassin Creed.

This is a cross-platform video game that was first released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. A version for Windows and OS X was later released to accommodate computer players.

The plot is based on a fictional story that mainly revolves around the centuries-old struggle between the Assassins. This is a combat game where Assassins fight for peace.

Development of Assassin’s Creed 2 began just after the release of the first installment. The game received much praise for its Renaissance setting, map design, narrative characters, and visuals. The second installment also came with many improvements.

The Assassin’s Creed series is considered one of the best video games ever created. Considering the popularity of the game, they released a version of the game for PS4 and Xbox One in 2016. To know more about it, you must read this article.

What is Assassin’s Creed 2 about?

Assassin’s Creed is an action-adventure game released in 2009. It is a direct sequel to Assassin’s Creed. The game follows Desmond Miles after he escapes from Abstergo Industries. The game is quite similar to the first installment and is set in a sandbox style.

The plot takes place in a fictional historical setting. It is about the fight between the Assassins, who fight for peace with free will, and the Knights Templar, who seek peace through control.

The main narrative occurs in the Renaissance period in Italy during the 15th and 16th centuries. Players can explore exotic locations such as Venice, Florence, Forli, Monteriggioni, and Tuscany as they embark on a quest to avenge their family. However, the main focus lies on the players’ use of stealth skills and combat.

The excellent plot, graphics, narrative, and characters generated much praise for the game. To date, the game has sold more than 9 million copies. It is for all this that it is considered one of the best games ever created.

How to play

Assassin’s Creed 2 comes with very engaging gameplay that will keep you hooked for hours. Players can control the on-screen character and play from a third-person perspective. You can even have full control over the camera and enjoy a 360-degree view of your surroundings.

The game is set in an open world environment with non-linear gameplay. Players can freely roam around the game and explore locations such as Florence, Tuscany, Venice, and others. The creators have made some changes to the game elements to improve it and make it a reality.

The database provided is useful for storing all the historical information about characters, landmarks, and services that players encounter. Not only that, but the health system is also energized.

Players can now enjoy eagle vision and swim in the water. They can also identify landmarks and people from third-person view as they move. The creators included a young Leonardo Da Vinci who helps players create new weapons. Different vehicles are added in the game such as a gondola, horses, etc.

Another interesting thing is the day and night cycle that gives you more sense of time. On top of that, you get more settings for events and quests. In the game, you will encounter many new enemies and each of them is different. For example, some are strong and others are agile.

One thing that players may find challenging is the combat system, as they have made it more complex than before. In this game, you can disarm your opponents with a counterattack. If you can steal your enemy’s weapon, you will be able to kill him instantly.

The game comes with different missions and objectives that you must complete to progress. To be more precise, there are around 200 missions in the game.

Assassin’s Creed 2 Features

Assassin’s Creed 2 has many features to offer. If you haven’t played this game yet, you are missing out on some great things. Here is a brief description of the main features of the game.

Interesting plot and gameplay.

The game comes with an interesting plot and gameplay that is better than its predecessor. The plot is set in Italy in the 15th and 16th centuries. The game allows you to travel and visit different places in Italy. At the same time, you must also complete the missions and objectives at hand.

The good thing about this game is that everyone can play it. Due to its multiplatform nature, it is compatible with both PC and consoles. You can play this game on Windows, Mac OS, PS4 and Xbox One.

One of the reasons why the game received so many reviews is because it has many interesting characters. Not only that, but the creators have also included many new enemies. This makes the game much more interesting than the previous installment.

A game without great visuals will never be able to hook the player. But Assassin’s Creed 2 comes with great visuals that will simply blow you away. From beautiful locations to character design, everything is good. The game takes place in an open world environment creatively designed to pique your interest. The improvement of graphics over the years can be seen in this game.

Assassin’s Creed 2 is one of the best combat games you will ever play. If you’ve played the previous installment, you have more reasons to play Assassin’s Creed 2. After all, it’s more creative, better, and comes with a lot of cool stuff.

How to download Assassin’s Creed 2 instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Assassin’s Creed 2 for PC button

: Click on the Download Assassin’s Creed 2 for PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Assassin’s Creed 2 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Assassin’s Creed 2 – Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 2.4 GHz

CPU SPEED: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 2.4 GHz

RAM: 1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista – Windows 7

OS: Windows XP (32 and 64 bit) / Windows Vista (32 and 64 bit) / Windows 7 (32 and 64 bit)

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB DirectX 9.0 compatible card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (NVIDIA GeForce 7/8/9/100/200 series / ATI RADEON X1950, HD 2000/3000/4000/5000 series)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

DIRECTX VERSION: DirectX 9.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

DVD-ROM: Yes

Assassin’s Creed 2: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+ or ​​better

RAM: 1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista – Windows 7

OS: Windows XP (32 and 64 bit) / Windows Vista (32 and 64 bit) / Windows 7 (32 and 64 bit)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT or ATI Radeon HD 4700 or better

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

DIRECTX VERSION: DirectX 9.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

DVD-ROM: Yes

Frequent questions

What type of game is Assassin’s Creed 2? Assassin’s Creed 2 is an action-adventure game.

What are the places you can explore in Assassin’s Creed 2? Players can explore many beautiful locations in Assassin’s Creed, including Tuscany, Florence, Venice, Forli, and others.

Who developed Assassin’s Creed 2? Assassin’s Creed 2 is developed by Ubisoft.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.