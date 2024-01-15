Ready or Not Free PC Game Download Full Version (v25321)

Do you like shooting? If you’re good at shooting and consider yourself a pro, why not try your skills at Ready or Not Free? Try this game developed by VOID Interactive; He has also published the game. Have fun participating in this tactical first-person shooter game in the fictional city of Los Sueños, California. He works on an important government project to eliminate the hordes of criminals from the city.

PC game download ready or not

Name Ready or Not Initial release date Platforms Developer VOID Interactive Editor VOID Interactive Mode multiplayer video game Genders Tactical Shooter, Independent Game, Simulation Game, Adventure, Early Access Category PC Games >Simulation

About ready or not

Ready or Not is a great game released on December 17, 2021. It is a tactical shooting game and can be played by multiple players or solo as well. You can participate in the mission and handle glorified heavy weapons.

Play this fantastic game and help the city get rid of criminals. He has the opportunity to use all heavy weapons and armor to take down the enemies. You can lead the game any way you want. Play in multiple modes and have fun in Ready or Not.

How to play “Ready or Not”?

There will be multiple missions in the game. You need to play multiple missions; These will become more difficult as you progress through the game. You will get involved in killing the real enemies; Don’t attack the innocent. Enjoy the multiple modes and use a variety of weapons such as grenades, explosive shields, breaching devices, etc.

It is a shooting game where you will play the role of a judge, the leader of the police tactical unit, and take the mission to the next level. Take your gun and shoot the enemies. You have to aim correctly with the help of the controller and then you can shoot them. Also, stay safe from enemy targets to continue the game.

Features of “Ready or Not”

Ready or Not is a fantastic shooting game. It has so many explosive features that can entertain all action lovers. We have explained some of the best features of the game, but there is more:

Play the different modes of the game. There are barricade suspects, active shooters, bomb threats, hostage rescues, and much more. These modes are different from each other. This way you will have different experiences.

You can play this game as a single player or with your teammates. This game can be played cooperatively with four other players. So you can enjoy the multiple game modes of Ready or Not.

Enjoy the flexible tactical skills of the protagonist. You can use multiple legal granite tools and other deadly weapons in the game. From the assault shotgun to the battering ram to the mirror gun, they are all available in this game. Improve your playing style using different tactics.

Ready or Not is a delight for action lovers. This game is more than you can imagine. You can score in the battle rounds by playing well in the game. It has all the exciting and dramatic scenes to keep you entertained. Use the features available in the game and play well to become the best shooter.

Ready or Not: Minimum System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 90 GB available space

Ready or Not: Recommended System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-1600 / Intel Core i5-7600K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 90 GB available space

Frequent questions

Can I get split screen? No, you cannot use split screen in this game.

How many languages ​​is the game translated into? Ready or Not is translated into six different languages.

Are there any sequels available for Ready or Not? A sequel has not yet been released.

