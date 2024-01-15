Assassins Creed Chronicles India Free PC Game Download Full Version

Get ready to live the life of a hero in Assassins Creed Chronicles India. Be the fearless soul and explore the world of Assassin. This virtual platform is all about adventures and emotions. Let’s explore the world of Assassin and demonstrate your best skills. The Chronicles series is like a time machine, which can take you to a completely different world. Tell me about your dream country? Is it Russia, China or India? You can choose any of these countries and explore them virtually. Now, the credit for this amazing game goes to Climax Studios.

Assassins Creed Chronicles India Game Download for PC

Name Assassins Creed Chronicles India Initial release date Genders Stealth game, Action and adventure game, Adventure Developer Climax Studios, Ubisoft Montreal Editor Ubisoft Series Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Modification single player Category PC Games >Action

About Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Become Arbaaz Mir for a day and live in 1841 India. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India will take you to the controversial era when the Sikh Empire was fighting against the East India Company. Feel lucky enough to live in the country’s most historic period. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India will allow you to live the challenging life of Arbaaz Mir and discover the secrets behind the Master Templar.

This game is based on a graphic novel called Assassin’s Creed: Brahman. You will have to recover the Order of the Assassins of the Templars. On this journey, players will face many obstacles and must save the character and his loved ones.

How to play Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India?

Arbaaz Mir’s journey is not easy. You will have to solve the mysteries and complete the mission. This game is more like a movie, where a series of incidents take place. Your priority is to save your character from any attack that could take his life. Help Arbaaz hide from enemies and use weapons when necessary. This is how you can survive throughout this game.

You can also go up to a different place to save yourself from opponents. Use knives, shoes or daggers to kill them and earn more points. In Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India you will explore the streets of the city and find clues to solve the mystery.

Features of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed is not just a game, but it is a saga of historical events. With amazing features, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India has won the hearts of millions of gamers. Let’s explore the various features of this game.

Your character may have really interesting abilities and fighting abilities. Show how well you can fight and kill enemies with a hex strike; Deadly moves and silent takedowns. Be strong and bold; that nature can help you overcome life-threatening obstacles.

Receive prizes with new planes for beating the score in each stage. In Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, players can participate in various challenge rooms. Each challenge mode has extreme complexities that will take you out of your nutshell.

Become the charming assassin of all time. Keep calm and be brave; Use your character’s abilities to loot and upgrade appearances with truly authentic weapons. Your character can choose to have a talwar or a chakram.

The best part of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India is the exposed world of the 19th century. You will be able to discover various facts about colonial India. Wander the streets of Amritsar, meet new people and solve the mystery.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India is an amazing game with the perfect plot. It is not easy to stay away from the exciting journey of pre-independence India. Explore all the nuances of the game and become the ultimate hero of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India. Develop your character throughout the game and overcome challenges. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India is also difficult, but it is as fluid as a movie and with many twists.

How to Download Assassins Creed Chronicles India PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Assassins Creed Chronicles India PC button

: Click on the Download Assassins Creed Chronicles India PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Assassins Creed Chronicles India PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Assassins Creed Chronicles India – Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 (32/64-bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8200 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon II X2 240 @ 2.8 GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GeForce GTS450 or AMD Radeon HD5770 (1024 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

DirectX: version 10

Storage: 4 GB available space

Assassins Creed Chronicles India: Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 (32/64-bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i3 2105 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 955 @ 3.2 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon HD5870 or better (1024 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

DirectX: version 10

Storage: 4 GB available space

Frequent questions

What is the game mode? You can play Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India in single-player mode.

What control support is available? Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India has partial controller support.

What is the right age to play Assassin’s Creed? This game is suitable for ages 16 and up.

