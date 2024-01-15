Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle PC Game Download Free Full Version (Incl. ALL DLC’s)

Attack on Titan 2 also known as AOT 2 is an anime or manga video game belonging to the hack and slash action video game genre. The game is an adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga series titled Attack on Titan. It was released for different consoles such as PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

AOT 2: Final Battle covers different stories from the previous Attack on Titan sequels. If you’ve played the previous three sequels in this franchise, you can relate to what AOT 2: Final Battle has to offer. However, if you missed playing any of the previous three sequels, you’ll have a hard time discovering AOT 2: Final Battle.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle sold around 29,000 copies on PlayStation 4 during its first week of release alone. Critics and players alike loved what the game has to offer. The developers have done a brilliant job in developing a hack and slash game like AOT 2: Final Battle. The game earned generally positive reviews. Its gameplay, tactics, mechanics and graphics are especially worthy of praise. Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle was nominated for Sound Editing in a Game Theater at the National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers Awards.

Name Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Initial release date March 15, 2018 Mode(s) Single player, multiplayer Developer Koei Tecmo, Omega Force Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Microsoft Windows Composer(s) Ayako Toyoda Yugen Umemura Series Attack on Titan

What is Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle about?

The game is quite fast paced and never lets anyone get tired of the game. The story develops in such a way that players constantly discover new areas and combat styles in the game. In short, the game has a lot of content to offer, so it never makes anyone feel monotonous. The game involves constantly learning and mastering new skills and tactics. Players must acquire new skills, learn about resource management, ammunition and swords. They also have to build new bases with their resources. Overall, the game is quite fun and immersive. The graphics and other elements depicted are extremely real and realistic.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle covers the events that occurred in the first 50 chapters of the original Attack on Titan anime series. In addition, it also takes elements from the first two sequels of the video game. Sometimes players can’t even understand the difference between Final Battle and the original series because everything has been perfectly instilled in the game. Players can interact with other manga characters in the game. What sets Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle apart from previous sequels and the series is that the developers have given this installment an original ending.

How to play

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle comes with an easy and understandable combat mechanism. The game is simple and easy to enjoy. The game is fast paced. Players must be quick to use all the options they have. Players are supposed to take to the skies and not scale buildings. That helps players search for collectibles and find out where they are. Players must learn to shoot weapons. Aiming is extremely important in this game.

Swords can deal a lot of damage, but weapons are specially designed to kill enemies. The game offers a variety of weapons for players to experiment with. However, you cannot use all the weapons at once. As your level in the game increases, so do your options and exposure to weapons. For example, players can fight using short-range, long-range, or fast weapons. There are long, long-lasting and even short ones. The blades are sharp and disastrous. The level of damage inflicted to enemies or the environment is vividly depicted. Everything seems extremely real. The game also offers options to upgrade weapons, making them effective and more impactful.

Overall, Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is a great game. The skills and graphics are well implemented. The game has a story mode which is a new addition to this installment. Players can enjoy the story mode in groups of 4, adding to the fun and enjoyment.

Features of Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

By now you must have understood how well developed this game is. If you’re a new player and haven’t played any of the Attack on Titan sequels before, the Final Battle may seem confusing. However, once you discover its GamePlay, the fun is endless. The game is interactive and experimental. Players can create customizable characters. They will also be able to play in online cooperative multiplayer mode. Therefore, there will be no shortage of entertainment while playing Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle. The game still has immense potential to develop. The developers are making improvements and players can’t wait to play their next sequels.

The developers have incorporated a clean, fluid and compact interface. It has made playing the game even easier and more fun. It’s fast and fluid. More interesting is its online cooperative mode and a great online competitive mode, known as annihilation.

AOT 2: Final Battle is impressive and exciting throughout. The developers have incorporated vivid graphics and visuals that are extremely pleasing to the eye. The characters are also well created and resemble those in the original manga series. When it comes to performance and dialogue delivery, the game is amazing.

The game not only offers a multiplayer mode, but also a new annihilation mode. In this mode, two groups made up of 4 players play against each other to see who kills the maximum number of titans in a stipulated time and gets the most points.

The developers have done an incredibly amazing job of bringing together every element from the previous sequels and the original manga series and combining them into another video game! Isn’t it amazing? This will surely be one of the best anime video games you have ever played. So take it in your hands and enjoy this unforgettable experience of playing this fast and lucid video game titled Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Core I5 ​​2400 or higher

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 6GB

Operating system: Win 7/8.1/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 VRAM 1GB or more

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: 16bit Stereo 48kHzWAVE

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle – Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Core i7 3770 or higher

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Win 7/8.1/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 VRAM 2GB or more

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: 16bit Stereo 48kHzWAVE

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

It’s worth it? Yes, considering the large amount of content that Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle offers, it is worth it. Players can experience exciting aerial battles, vast improvements over the original series, single-player and multiplayer modes, and a thrilling endgame.

Does the game have multiplayer and single player? Yes, it can be played in both single player and multiplayer mode.

What consoles is the game compatible on? The game is compatible with various platforms such as PlayStation, Microsoft Windows, Xbox, Nintendo Switch.

