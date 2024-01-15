Assetto Corsa Download PC Game For Free (v1.16.2 & ALL DLC)

There are many fans of racing games. Especially car racing games have had a separate following since the beginning of video games. Car racing has been at the top of the list of favorite games.

With technological advancements, the kind of features incorporated in car racing simulation games has attracted the attention of gamers and Asseto Corsa is one such game. You should read below to know more about the game, what it has to offer, the features, etc.

Assetto Corsa game download for PC

Name Assetto Corsa Initial release date Platforms Developer KUNOS-Simulazioni Srl Editor KUNOS-Simulazioni Srl, 505 Games, Game Source Entertainment Modification single player Genders Category PC Games >Racing

About the game

If you are looking forward to playing one of the best racing simulation games on the market, then you must download and play Asseto Corsa. This is a whole new level of gaming experience developed especially for Windows PC.

For now, the game is only available for PC gaming and in the future, there are also plans to develop the game for PlayStation and Xbox. The game is developed by a well-known game development company that has been on the market for many years. Car racing game fans have been glued to the game.

How to play

This particular game offers three different types of difficulty: Pro, Racer, and Gamer. Apart from these three types of modes, there is a fourth type in which you can customize the entire game according to your preferences. The advanced driving feature incorporated in this particular game allows you to drive the car without using any type of button and just using a joystick and keyboard.

Game Features

There are many features of the game that greatly attract the attention of the players. Some of the best features are listed below:

From car models used in ancient times to the latest model of cars, the options available to you are paramount. Few people are fans of old card models, some of the latest technology cars, name any, you can find it in the game.

The game gives you the feeling of driving a car in real time and it doesn’t even feel like driving your car on a video game console. Additionally, one of the main features available to the player is customization. The dream of many players is to modify the game based on their tastes and preferences. This game gives you the opportunity to modify the game.

The features included in the design of the car are very recent. Additionally, some of the features you can find on the car models available to players are very futuristic. When you drive future-oriented cars, you get the best possible experience. Also, the good thing is that you don’t need to pay a single cent to include an additional feature in the game.

The most prominent feature of this game is that it is developed especially for PC gamers. There is a big difference between playing a game on a mobile phone and on a PC and this game is developed for PC and can run on any operating system. The game does not have the condition of being able to run only on a particular operating system. It can run on any operating system.

This game reproduces the car’s features in the real world. Apart from being a part of the game, the player can also create and run many competitions for multiple players to participate in. Why wait? Go ahead and start playing.

How to Download Assetto Corsa PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the Download Assetto Corsa PC button

Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Assetto Corsa PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Assetto Corsa – Minimum system requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 Sp1 – 8 – 8.1 – 10

Processor: AMD Athlon X2 2.8 GHz, Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 10.1 (e.g. AMD Radeon HD 6450, Nvidia GeForce GT 460)

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

Sound card: Integrated

Assetto Corsa: recommended system requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 Sp1 – 8 – 8.1 – 10

Processor: AMD six-core CPU, Intel quad-core CPU

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11 (e.g. AMD Radeon 290x, Nvidia GeForce GTX 970)

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

Sound card: Integrated

Frequent questions

Do you have to pay to play? No. You are not expected to pay to play.

Is the game available for different gaming platforms? No. For now, the game is only available for PC.

Can the game be customized? Yes. A customization feature is available.

