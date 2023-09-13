One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 PC Game Download Full Version For Free (v2023.09.13 & ALL DLC)

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is an action-based adventure video game developed by Omega Force and released by Bandai Namco Entertainment for platforms such as PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows and Xbox One. It is the fourth edition of the Pirate Warriors video game series that has been based on the One Piece franchise. It is a sequel to One Piece Pirate Warriors 3.

What is One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 about?

There is an incomplete Wano arc in the story that can make it new. This is distinguished with Bartolomeo and Cavendish present in the arc for helping the captivated Straw Hat crew escape their cells. As the battle between Kaido and Big Mom intensifies, a new rival appears in front of Blackbeard and her crew.

In the fight with Blackbeard, Kaido and Big Mom, the player has to enter the final combat against Kaido, who can then transform into a dragon after the defeat of Blackbeard’s subordinates, Kaido and Big Mom. Kaido must be defeated by Luffy in the end and put an end to Wano’s sufferings caused by Kaido. There is a final point in the story that makes the only decision that can represent a different scene of all the people cheering and celebrating the independence that the Wano people gained from Luffy. There is an authentic ending to the arc when the Wano Manga is still continuing.

How to play

The gameplay of this game is similar to all previous versions. There is a new game mode known as Titan mode, which has been introduced in which the rivals are true to their size, as if they were giants or small in an anime, forcing the player to adjust their strategic advice. There is an authentic story to the game that takes the Wano arc out of One Piece’s hands and changes it. You can also find four different multiplayer modes in the game, such as Timed Defense Battle, Territory Battle, Total Bounty Battles, and Giant Boss Battles.

Features of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

Those who have played any other game in the One Piece Pirate Warriors series should be aware of some features that have been common to all versions. But there are some additional features in this version, so let’s take a look at them:

Players can demolish the battlefield and bury all rivals under rubble. It is without a doubt the most exciting version of this game series.

Transition in the air, fight on the ground, then glide down and finish. A new invisible combat system allows for impressive one-piece combat. Choose that returning characters can also include new combos and moves.

Players can take on the giant boss in the new combat mode. When these great adventures include attacks, sliding into the blind spot before launching a counteroffensive. It is a confrontation full of strategic tension.

Players can experience the best moments of the anime with the help of the eyes of the important cast of One Piece. The intertwining of action and emotion can be found here in a cinematic vision. Each anime episode is divided into many missions, bringing the complete count of one mission to over thirty.

Online cooperative mode

This game offers a great online platform to players to play with their friends and others in the cooperative model. You only need internet connectivity to play online. You can team up with all your pirate rivals online and take the battlefield as a team of four players.

Another important feature of this game is the new variety of characters that you can find here. There are numerous new characters in this game that can be used to fight battles and earn rewards.

Graphics are a very important component of a video game. So, talking about this game, you can completely trust its graphics. The graphics that you get in this game are of a different level and are very exciting.

One Piece Pirate Warriors is the fourth addition to the highly popular pirate warrior game series. There are many additional features in this version of the game. You can find everything you are looking for in your most desired video game. You can play it on any platform you want.

How to Download One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 for PC

: Click on the button Download One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 – Minimum System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core I5-2300 / AMD FX-4350

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit or later

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870.2GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: Recommended System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 12GB

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit or later

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB | AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Frequent questions

Why should you get your hands on this game? You should try this game if you are a fan of the one piece pirate warrior series. This is the fourth addition to the popular game series.

Can you play it on all platforms? This game is compatible with all gaming platforms.

Does it offer a multiplayer mode? There is a multiplayer mode in this game that allows you to play together with all your friends.

