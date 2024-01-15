Rise of the Tomb Raider Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.0.1027.0)

Every year, we learn more and more game titles. But some games remain at the top even years after their release. Rise of the Tomb Raider is one of them. This is one of the best action and adventure games of 2015 that you will find.

Rise of the Tomb Raider game download for PC

The game is developed by Crystal Dynamics and is the eleventh installment in the Tomb Raider series. This is a sequel to the 2013 Tomb Raider game. There is no doubt that the Tomb Raider games have only gotten better with each installment. This installment takes place in Siberia, where Lara Croft, the main protagonist, sets out to search for the legendary city of Kitezh while she fights against Trinity, the paramilitary organization that discovers the city’s promise of immortality.

It is cross-platform and can be played on multiple platforms including Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, PS4, macOS, Linux, and even Stadia. If you want to know more about this game, you are in the right place.

What is Rise of The Tomb Raider about?

Rise of the Tomb Raider was released in 2015 and was published by Square Enix. This is an action-adventure game that follows the story of Lara Croft, the protagonist of the story. Rise of the Tomb Raider is the eleventh entry in the Tomb Raider series. It is the sequel to the 2013 game Tomb Raider.

The new installment was presented with quite a few changes. Leaderboards reduced the number of quick events and instead introduced more challenge tombs and puzzles. The team even explored many locations in Turkey, including Ephesus, Istanbul and Cappadocia, to design the city of Kitezh.

The game received a lot of praise for its incredible visuals and graphics, characterization, and gameplay. It sold around 7 million copies in the first few months.

The story takes place in Siberia, where Lara Croft searches for the legendary city of Kitezh. She fights the paramilitary organization Trinity who wants to reveal the city’s promise of immortality. Lara must fight enemies using stealth and firearms as she explores semi-open centers. In these centers, she can find challenge tombs and unlock new rewards. The game also has many new side quests. Players must search for resources to create useful materials.

Overall, Rise of the Tomb Raider is an action-packed video game. The adventures of Lara Croft are loved by everyone. If you haven’t played this game yet, you are missing out on some wonderful things.

How to play

Rise of the Tomb Raider is a third-person action-adventure video game where players control Lara Croft. She is in search of the legendary city of Kitezh. Combat is an important part of the game. The good thing is that the game offers a wide variety of weapons to use. From shotguns to pistols to assault rifles, Lara Croft must use them all to fight enemies.

Players can also use stealth to progress in the game. The bow and arrow are useful for creating distractions and eliminating enemies. Lara can use the environment to fight her enemies. Players must complete side content, objectives, and eliminate enemies to earn XP.

When players have enough XP, they can use it in all three skill trees: hunter, survivor, and brawler. These three skills are very important for Lara to survive in the game. Lara will also be able to learn new languages ​​that will help her discover coins and other relics. These are also important as they can be used to purchase new equipment.

The game comes with semi-open centers for players to explore. At these centers, Lara can collect survival caches and crafting materials. Players can then use these relics and collectibles to craft ammunition, Molotov cocktails, and poisoned arrows. To get more resources, players must explore forest fire areas.

Lara can change clothes at the base camps. Her performance is influenced by the outfit she is wearing. Not only that, but she can also change her weapons. She can decide what weapons she will wield. There are many side quests and challenges that players need to complete as they are equally important. Players can also solve puzzles in the game.

This installment does not have multiplayer mode. Instead, there are four game modes including Elite Chapter Replay, Chapter Replay, Remnant Stamina, and Score Attack. By completing different expeditions, players can earn credits and use them to purchase digital trading cards.

Features of Rising of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider comes with many features. Before you get your hands on the game, let’s discuss some of the main features you’ll find.

Unlike previous entries, Rise of the Tomb Raider comes with many new tombs for players to explore. However, some of the tombs are optional, but they are an important part of the game. To finish the game, players must visit all important tombs. The creators have also included more puzzles to make the game interesting.

You will explore multiple locations throughout the game. The story is set in Siberia. From frozen mountains to desert tombs, you have it all in this installment.

The game introduces a new crafting system that is slightly different from the previous installment. Lara must collect and upgrade her equipment. She must collect relics and collectibles to create new items.

Rise of the Tomb Raider may lack multiplayer, but it does have four game modes to choose from. This includes Chapter Replay, Elite Chapter Replay, Remnant Stamina, and Score Attack.

Lara Croft has a wide range of weapons. She can decide what weapon she wants to use. Weapons can be changed at the base where she can also change her outfit.

Rise of the Tomb Raider is an epic action-adventure game set in Siberia. The adventures of Lara Croft have impressed millions of players around the world. The game is full of challenges and objectives and also gives you a chance to show your battle skills. If you haven’t played it yet, you should do so now.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 6GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 650 2GB or AMD HD7770 2 GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Rise of the Tomb Raider – Recommended System Requirement

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770K

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 980Ti 2560×1440 or NVIDIA GTX 970 1920×1080

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

How to change Lara Croft’s outfit in Rise of the Tomb Raider? Lara Croft can change her clothes at base camps.

What kind of weapons are there in Rise of the Tomb Raider? You will find shotguns, pistols, bows and arrows, axes, pistols, and rifles in the game.

Who are the enemies in Rise of the Tomb Raider? In Rise of the Tomb Raider, Lara Croft fights Trinity soldiers and immortals.

