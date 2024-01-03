Asthma Research, Pending Challenges.

in health research asthma It is a trigger for many challenges, but at the same time, a source of opportunities. It is changing in a complex pattern that affects this and other ppulmonary etiologyIt is worth considering at what point its treatment National Health System (SNS) and the concrete challenges and achievements that made it possible. The XXXII Winter Meeting of the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (CAPER) has provided the ideal time and place to analyze all these issues from all aspects related to the study of said disease.

He Carlos Almonacid, Vice President of SEPER, wanted to delve deeper into that role digital environment they have Health care support, teaching, management and research The merits and demerits of this pulmonary condition and its current use and development. As far as the educational field is concerned, it highlights the work done by the expert scientific society itself coronavirus pandemic In favor of “development” telecare manualImplement and improve them” with the still present objective of “continuing to work” in this line.



But it is also worth educating the patients themselves Information and Communication Technology (ICT) He has a notable role in this work. Almonacid has taken the opportunity to point out the progress experienced in this regard since 2020, as at that time “less than 20 percent of SNS hospitals could provide telecare ‘under the conditions’.” The tables have turned almost 360 degrees, right now, “the patient can see his history and his analyzes and he has video consultation “Practically the entire health system is within your reach.”

Still, there are ‘buts’. And as for Seper’s second ‘singing voice’, the applications developed for monitoring asthma patients are “failing and becoming obsolete” in this scientific society, which is why he redirects efforts to this address. consider it necessary to do and Update and improve its features, This is why for almonacid, “telemonitoring is a work in progress” approach to asthma patients. A proper use of ict Benefits in issues like Control, self-management or quality of life of the patient Not only in asthma, but also in other respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

in the words of marina blancoSecretary of SAPER and responsible for Asthma Unit of the University Hospital of A CoruñaThe solution is that patient records be based on “proper methodology” so that “the results obtained are reliable.” If this basis can be put into practice, the next step in the expert’s opinion is that “scientific societies should ensure that biases are avoided.” To do this, Blanco goes ‘one step further’ and calls on the administration to establish “regulations on the record.”



In vivo models in asthma research

As a starting point for understanding the progress achieved so far in asthma, David RamosMember of SEMPER, from the Department of Pulmonology Hospital de la Santa Cru and Sant Pau and i’sBiomedical Research Institute (IIB) Sant Pauhas exposed the research process against the said pathology in vivo animal models, which he defines as “an axis around which everything else revolves”. He believes that their use today is “irreplaceable”, because “without them we would not be able to learn disease mechanisms.”

Sensitization procedures “can vary greatly” for these subjects, but they always pursue the same objective: measuring lung capacity in rodents while providing increasingly high doses of allergen. mechanism for mechanic ventilation and processes of pointless excitementFrom which physically interpreted variables are obtained such as Lung failure. Ramos has clarified that, once this process is complete, “these animals cannot be recovered for ethical reasons” and so they are subjected to the euthanasia process.



Multidisciplinary approach to asthma

Another important point for an effective approach to asthma is multi-disciplinarity, which should be evident from the research. This is how he shed light on sandra dorado, coordinator SEPA Pulmonary Rehabilitation AreaRY Pulmonologist in LAn asthma unit of Galdação Hospital. “Taking into account all areas of SAPER, we have many opportunities to collaborate,” he explained, adding that in an asthma approach, pulmonology could combine with other medical specialties as well as health professions such as nursing or physiotherapy.

That is why cooperation between different subjects is the main trend of development. Separate Integrated Research Program (IRP), as well as in the scholarship issued by the said unit. “It’s a win-win for everyone, we’re going to get a larger sample size and enroll patients in less time,” Dorado says. For him the aim is nothing else but to “do translational medicine” based on “different approaches” that can benefit the patient.



Training for asthma researchers

for its part, Inigo Ojanguren, coordinator of Semper Emerging Asthma Group (GEA) and on pulmonologist Val d’Hebron Hospital, wanted to analyze what is the starting point for SNS professionals who want to dedicate themselves to health research. In his opinion, the sector has a “real role” Specialized Health Training (FSE), Therefore, once this stage is passed, those who want to do research work have “many questions”. The paradigm they have to face later is not easy, as it ‘aggregates’ issues such as pressure, lack of time or difficulty of access to tutors and research networks for young people, as well as the financing of the sector .

But even with all these points against them, Ojanguren considers GEA as its own “facilitating tool” research work Which is in line with other SAPER initiatives such as Scholarship Or living programsAt local level. All these benefits, in his opinion, allow “to meet people with similar interests and do something.” network of professional contacts”, two questions that will pave the way during the first steps in said union.



