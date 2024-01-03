When will preparations for the next edition begin? (+video)

The Miami 2024 Caribbean Series was a complete success in all aspects, however, since it is an important event, work should already begin to deliver a great performance in the next edition as well.

La Guerra Sharks brought down the curtain on the event in the United States after becoming champions against the Dominican Republic and after this clash, the directors of the Mexican League spoke, noting that the competition will be held in that country in 2025. Will be organized.

The first person to make a statement was Dio Murillo, president of Águilas de Mexicali, a team that plays in the stadium where the next event will take place (El Nido de las Águilas).

“We feel very committed, especially the people of Mexicali who are very united in making what we experience in Miami today even better,” Murillo expressed.

The second person to speak was the president of the Mexican ARCO League of the Pacific, Carlos Manrique, who promised to work now on next year’s tournament.

“Mexicali is a great place, we are going to have a great party in Mexico. We have a pretty high bar, but from next week we will work very hard with the organizing committee, the city, the team (Aguilas) and the league, everyone. To bring a great show to the fans, that’s the most important thing,” Manrique announced that he would start preparations in advance.