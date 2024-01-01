At least three people have been killed and several injured after a collision between a tourist car and a tractor in Sancti Spiritus

At least three people were killed and several injured in a crash after a tourist car and a harrow loaded with oranges collided on Cuba’s national highway Friday afternoon in Sancti Spiritus province.

Facts, reported by independent media Cuban timeOccurred at kilometer 349 in the city of Sancti Spiritus, Taguasco.

Reports said the accident occurred when a passenger car collided with a harrow loaded with oranges with passengers sitting on it and completely overturned on the side of the road.

Area residents said in comments to the publication that At least three people died And there are many injuredBut their number has not been specified.

Journalist Henry Constantin of the above media said that tourist car Its front part was completely crushed and people were riding on the harrow.

The pictures show that the harrow has completely overturned on the fruits on the roadside.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Cubans have reacted with surprise to the existence of sweet oranges in Cuba and their destination, as they assure that there are 16-year-old children on the island who do not even know that citrus fruit.