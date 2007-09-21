Photos Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault: Romantic ski trip, lovers at the top of the slopes!

Obsessed with singing, Douse Coups de Midi and Joule’s discography, he dreams of attending Fort Boyard despite his fear of snakes and Father Fours. His secret ambition? Find out what lies behind the mysterious curtain of the Bataille et Fontaine to sing in quartet. The truth is at the end of the corridor…
Salma Hayek spent Christmas surrounded by snow. She went to the mountains with her husband François-Henri Pinault, but that’s not all.
Powder snow… nothing better than this to recharge your batteries during the holiday season. We don’t know what Salma Hayek got as a Christmas gift from her husband François-Henri Pinault, but one thing is for sure: the lovers had a great stay while holding each other hand to enjoy the winter holidays. It was skiing in the mountains, that the husband and wife were actually seen on the verge of hitting the slopes on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.
They chose a very good place to leave their skis and suitcase. Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault have, in fact, chosen to stay in the heights of the Aspen resort, which is not located in France but in the state of Colorado in the US. In addition, it seems that they also brought some relatives with them… but this is difficult to define.
François-Henri Pinault, father of four
The lovebirds are actually very surrounded during their stay, especially during their chairlift ride, but the different loose suits and masks make it difficult to recognize anyone. For example, it could be Valentina, his daughter. François and Mathilde were born in 1997 and 2001 from his previous marriage to Kering Group CEO Dorothy Leperre. Or even Augustin James, to whom he was related through Linda Evangelista.
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, an important anniversary is coming up!
This is a collusion that is heartening to see. Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault have not appeared together in public since last September. She attended the Toronto Film Festival in the span of a few hours and also attended the second dinner of the Caring for Women Association, started by the Kering Company 15 years ago. Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault were married in Paris on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2009, and their honeymoon reportedly lasted about fifteen years. Crystal wedding soon…
