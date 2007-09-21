Photos Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault: Romantic ski trip, lovers at the top of the slopes!

Powder snow… nothing better than this to recharge your batteries during the holiday season. We don’t know what Salma Hayek got as a Christmas gift from her husband François-Henri Pinault, but one thing is for sure: the lovers had a great stay while holding each other hand to enjoy the winter holidays. It was skiing in the mountains, that the husband and wife were actually seen on the verge of hitting the slopes on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

They chose a very good place to leave their skis and suitcase. Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault have, in fact, chosen to stay in the heights of the Aspen resort, which is not located in France but in the state of Colorado in the US. In addition, it seems that they also brought some relatives with them… but this is difficult to define.

François-Henri Pinault, father of four