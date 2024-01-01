At what height should the WiFi router be placed to improve internet speed?





Internet connection at home has become a necessity for many people, especially those who work or study virtually. Likewise, there are people who use the service for entertainment purposes, whether it is watching movies through streaming or consuming other content present on the Internet.

per week

When contracting Internet service at home, the companies in charge install a small device known as a router, which is responsible for distributing the connection between devices connected by cable or wirelessly.

Generally, the location of the router is defined based on its proximity to a power source or the convenience of the user, however, there is one detail that many people do not know: its location can affect the power of the Wi-Fi network. Is.

Unlike a direct cable connection, distance plays an important role in terms of Wi-Fi strength. The further the device is from the router, the less efficiently it will capture the network.

According to the Computer Hoy portal, the Wi-Fi signal spreads in all directions from the router, creating a kind of coverage bubble. In this line of thought, the existence of obstacles, such as walls, also weakens the intensity with which the receiving device captures the network.

With this dynamic in mind, it’s possible that if the router is in a position that’s too low, the signal will hit more obstacles – such as furniture, for example. On the other side of the coin, if the router is placed too high, moving too low toward the device will also weaken the signal.

To read the full note, Here